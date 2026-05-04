Mexican Food Guide: NKY

Photograph by Jon Medina

Olla Taqueria Gutierrez

It’s established itself as one of the best taco spots in Greater Cincinnati among locals, and for good reason. You can’t skip the birria at Olla—it comes in traditional ways like on a taco or in a burrito, as well as in ramen and grilled cheese form. The Guti fries and nachos are heaping portions (so large that they recently added a half size option to the menu) with fresh cilantro, onion, mozzarella and cotija cheeses, spicy mayo, and guacamole. On weekends, grab a breakfast burrito or an eggs and chorizo plate during brunch hours (11 a.m.–3 p.m.). ♦ 302 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Covington, (859) 261-6552

Fiesta Cocina Latín Restaurant

Stepping in here feels like finding a hidden gem—where the employees call everyone “amigo” or “amiga.” While the restaurant looks small off the busy road, its surprisingly spacious and has ample indoor seating for those who want to dine in. The empanadas (filled with picadillo and topped with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream) are light with the perfect crunch. The massive quesadillas, however, are on the heavier side. They come stuffed with your choice of protein and filled with tons of cheesy goodness. ♦ 17 Carothers Rd., Newport, (859) 261-1284

La Torta Loca

Find authentic Mexican and Venezuelan street food at one of La Torta Loca’s two NKY locations—with offerings from quesadillas and tacos to arepas and empanadas. As the name suggests, the tortas are the star of the show here. The massive sandwiches are served on a fluffy white roll and come in a variety of preparations, like the savory Norteña (norteña steak, grilled onions, avocado, lime, salsa verde), or the sweeter Tropicana (grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, pineapple, Mexican cheese blend). ♦ 8645 Haines Dr., #A, Florence, (859) 817-1028, latortalocaflorence.com; 564 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs, (859) 360-2423

Lita’s Tacos

The newly reopened Lita’s Tacos is tucked away in a Florence strip mall, but you won’t want to miss it. Get the best bang for your buck with the taco combo deals: choose three or four tacos with your choice of protein (chicken, carne asada, and veggie) and get a drink for $12–$13.50. The papas—Mexican baked potatoes—are oven-baked and loaded with cheese, your choice of protein, and topped with fresh onions and cilantro. On the side, try the elote, which is served on the cob coated with cream, cotija cheese, and Tajin. _4975 Houston Rd., Florence, (859) 817-0163

Madre’s Modern Mexican

In March, East Walnut Hill’s Tequila Modern Mexican moved across the river to its new Covington corner spot, rebranded endearingly as Madre’s. The drink menu consists of more than 100 different tequilas from a massively impressive collection behind the bar while the food menu offers an array of enchiladas, fajitas, and an impressive lunchtime offerings. We’re partial to the enchiladas Mexicanas: three rolled tortillas filled with queso, steak, and chicken and topped with housemade mole, queso, and tomatillo sauce, respectively. ♦ 801 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 279-3669

Taqueria San Miguel

Step off Madison Avenue in Covington into the bright red storefront of Taqueria San Miguel and be met with lively music, a colorful interior (one full wall painted like a Mexican flag), and delicious food. If you’re hungry, the tortas (served on a toasted white roll with your choice of protein, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, and avocado) are as big as your head. Or choose one of the platillos Mexicanos—grilled steak, shrimp plates, or the quesadilla suprema, to name a few—all of which are served with a side of Mexican salad (tomato, onion, avocado, rice, and beans). ♦ 812 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 261-0611

Tulum

Tulum serves up both authentic and adventurous options from its Fairfield Avenue location in Bellevue. You can’t go wrong with the classic burrito (rice, queso, beans, your choice of protein, served with a side of chips and salsa), which is packed full and expertly wrapped. Cincinnati chili lovers might feel called to order the birria coney (toasted hot dog bun with melted cheese and birria, add onions and mustard on request), to which we say: answer the call. ♦ 225 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, (859) 261-1340