Illustration by stock.adobe.com / dodo

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. This year, the message is clear—we do better together. Mental Health America’s “More Good Days, Together” 2026 theme is a reminder that mental wellness isn’t a solo journey. It looks different for everyone, but community, connection, and support make all the difference. As our lives grow increasingly busy, prioritizing mental health is essential. Whether you’re choosing to wear green during Mental Health Awareness Week or attend Lindner Center of Hope’s Community Education Day, there are many ways to get involved this month. But beyond the events, the most meaningful thing you can do is invest in your own well-being and support the people around you. Here are ways to support friends, family, and loved ones.

Check in without waiting for a crisis

You don’t need a major diagnosis to ask for help. The same goes for offering it. If you notice a friend seeming off, withdrawing from relationships, or struggling at work, that’s enough reason to check in. A simple “I’ve been thinking about you” can go a long way.

Make space for the hard conversations

One of the most powerful things we can do for each other is to show up without judgment. That might look like checking in on a friend who’s been quiet, sitting with a coworker who’s having a rough week, or being honest with your own partner about how you’re doing. Something like sharing your needs with a partner so they can help you carve out time for yourself is an act of mutual support.

Lead by example

One of the most powerful ways to support others is to take your own mental health seriously. When normalizing and prioritizing self-care at work, at home, and among friends and family, we give the people around us permission to do the same. When a coworker sees you step away to recharge, when a friend knows you go to therapy, and when your kids watch you set boundaries, it’s noticed.

Help them take the first step toward professional support

Encouraging someone to seek help takes courage. If they’re not sure where to start, point them to resources like the Lindner Center of Hope website to get help.

Get involved!

Mental Health Awareness Month is packed with opportunities to learn and take action. Here are some events this month: