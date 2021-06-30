Medical Student Jacob Lutz Made a Career Change

NAME: Jacob Lutz

AGE: 30

WHO IS HE: Medical student at the UK College of Medicine’s Northern Kentucky campus

At what age did you leave Cincinnati, and when did you return?

After graduating from Xavier University in 2013, I moved to Los Angeles at age 23 and worked at United Talent Agency and Village Roadshow Pictures in Beverly Hills to pursue a career as a movie producer and screenwriter. I moved back to Cincinnati in December 2014.

Why did you return?

My career choice changed, and I decided I wanted a more fulfilling career as a physician. I returned home to Cincinnati to take my prerequisites in order to apply to medical school and see my newly discovered dream come to fruition. Another reason for my return home was my family; my parents, older brother, and two younger sisters are all major influences in my life. I also discovered I didn’t need to be in L.A. to become a screenwriter. I realized I could still become a physician and write from my experiences wherever I am.

Were you excited to return, or hesitant? A little of both?

I was extremely excited to be back with my family and friends, but also nervous because I knew I’d be starting over again in school to pursue medicine. I leaned on my faith in God and channeled the mindset that everything would work out one way or another.

How has Cincinnati changed since you left?

Cincinnati has grown tremendously, with additions to The Banks, OTR, Smale Riverfront Park, Norwood, Oakley, Hyde Park, Newport, and Covington.

What’s your favorite new discovery since returning?

It has been a pleasure to enjoy the new restaurants and shops in OTR and The Banks. MadTree and Rhinegeist are great spots to socialize with family and friends. I also have to give a shoutout to Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar in Covington; it’s my favorite spot to unwind.

What keeps you here now?

Besides medical school and my family and friends, Cincinnati is a trusting and stable place for me to grow and evolve. While I’m not sure where I’ll be living after medical school, I take comfort in the fact that Cincinnati will always be here for me if or when I return. And hopefully by then, construction on I-75 will be complete.