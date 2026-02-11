Logan Moore Is Helping the Queen City Find Love

Photograph courtesy Logan Moore

Dating is a different game than it was in years past, and arguably, no one knows that better than the minds behind Date Cincy—the region’s most popular community for Greater Cincinnati singles.

The group’s singles events—large-scale mixers, matchmaking events, and activity-based experiences like karaoke, golf, and pickleball—have welcomed hundreds of attendees since 2023, giving founders and long-time besties Logan Moore and Paige Braley a finger on the pulse of how, why, and who Cincinnatians are dating.

Cincinnati Magazine talked with Moore about trends she’s noticed in the modern dating scene, how to have a successful first date, and success stories she’s witnessed through Date Cincy.

How have you noticed dating apps influencing modern dating?

Dating apps aren’t inherently bad. Many people have met their partners through them, and they can absolutely work. However, they’ve shifted modern dating toward convenience over connection. Apps remove much of the effort required to meet people in real life, which can make dating feel easier but less intentional. People crave authentic, in-person connection, and it’s difficult to truly gauge chemistry through a screen. Often, people talk for weeks or months online only to discover there’s no real emotional or physical connection when they finally meet. Apps can be a tool, but they’re not a substitute for genuine human interaction.

Where are people meeting in Cincinnati?

Cincinnati is actually great for singles. In 2024, WalletHub ranked Cincinnati eighth among the best cities for singles out of 180 cities. While we’d love for everyone to meet at a Date Cincy event, the city offers countless opportunities [to connect]—from social sports leagues and fitness studios to community events, volunteer groups, and local bars and breweries. Cincinnati has a strong sense of community, which makes it easier to meet people with shared interests.

How do you recommend someone push themselves outside of their comfort zone to attend a Date Cincy event?

Come as your authentic self and set the expectation to simply have fun. When people put pressure on themselves to “get a number” or “leave with a date” it can take away from the experience. Showing up with an open mind makes the night more enjoyable and often leads to better connections. Many attendees come alone and leave with new friends, so don’t let coming solo hold you back.

How have you noticed that dating has changed over the last five to 10 years?

Dating has become less intentional. With dating apps creating the illusion of endless options, people are often left wondering if there’s someone “better” just one swipe away. This has made many people more passive, and sometimes less invested, in the dating process. At Date Cincy, we’re intentionally bringing dating back to real life. When people register, show up, and engage in person, there’s already a shared level of effort and openness, which creates a much better foundation for connection.

What are some trends that you’re seeing in dating, good or bad?

One noticeable trend is that first dates are more commonly held in public places, especially when people meet online, largely for comfort and safety reasons. Traditional dating norms still exist, but they’re evolving. While many people still appreciate men paying on the first date, we’re seeing a growing shift toward splitting the bill or choosing low-cost, casual dates like coffee or walks to avoid pressure. As for outcomes, industry data generally shows that roughly 10 to 20 percent of first dates lead to a second date, and a much smaller percentage turn into long-term relationships. That’s normal, and it’s why intentional, in-person dating experiences matter.

What makes a good first date?

Good conversation is the biggest indicator of a successful first date. While chemistry is important, it doesn’t always appear immediately. If you enjoy the conversation, feel comfortable, and share common interests, that’s a great sign. Chemistry can grow over time, but genuine interest and ease in conversation are strong foundations.

What are good conversation starters on a first date?

The best first date questions are ones that reveal what someone enjoys and values. I recommend keeping things light but meaningful. A few great starters include: “If you had a completely free Saturday, how would you spend it?” “What’s your favorite place you’ve ever traveled?” “What does a perfect date night look like to you?” “What’s something you’re really passionate about right now?” “What’s something on your bucket list?” We actually use many of these questions in the icebreaker activities at our events, because they naturally spark engaging conversation.

How do you ask someone on a first date? What about a second? How do you know it’s right?

Start by learning about their interests, then tailor the date to something they enjoy. For example, if they love ice cream, suggest an ice cream date. If they enjoy mini golf, plan something active. It shows thoughtfulness and effort. For a second date, honesty and clarity go a long way. Something as simple as, “I have really enjoyed getting to know you and would love to continue. Would you like to go on another date?” works well. Knowing if it’s “right” looks different for everyone—some people know quickly, while others need more time.

On the flip side, how do you reject a request for a second date?

Rejection is never easy, but it’s best to keep it kind, honest, and straightforward. Being clear and respectful is far kinder than being vague or ghosting.

What are some trends you’re seeing demographically?

At Date Cincy, our attendees typically range [in age] from 25 to 45, with the largest group being 25 to 35. We’ve noticed that older singles are often more open to meeting people in person via events and group activities while younger singles tend to meet through bars, mutual friends, or apps. As people get into their late 20s and early 30s, they’re usually more intentional about dating and more willing to put in the effort, which is reflected in attendance at our events.

What success stories have come from Date Cincy events?

We’ve had six engagements that we know of and three couples have already gotten married after meeting at our events. We also have many couples who are currently dating. Beyond romantic success, we love seeing friendships form, confidence grow, and people finding a sense of community. We’re still waiting on our first Date Cincy baby.