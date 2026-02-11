New Faces of Fashion: CAMPAIGN

Self-taught designer Caleb Knight is putting his own personal spin on streetwear.
Caleb Knight

Photograph by Claudia Hershner

Designer: Caleb Knight (he/him)

Brand: CAMPAIGN

What is your design background?

Honestly, I have no design background. I went to college for accounting, and by the time I was done and got that degree, I knew I was going to hate my life. But I’ve always been really into art, so I created CAMPAIGN, just because I had a love for fashion and kind of wanted to merge the two together.

How would you describe your design style?

I would honestly describe it like a 5-year-old’s drawing capabilities meets someone who’s had some life experiences. I draw like a kid, because that’s like the happy point in my life. But I write a lot of real things that people go through in life, on the clothes to kind of blend the worlds together. I would kind of describe it as almost like my diary in visual form.

If someone wants to buy or commission your work, where can they do that?

I can be pretty much hit up anywhere—campaigncincinnati.com, or all social media platforms.

Anything else you think people should know about you or your brand?

Honestly, I’m just making stuff that I feel like people will relate to, and by doing that, I’m just being open and honest. I hope it helps people feel less isolated in the world just by knowing that, you know, everybody kind of goes through the same stuff.

