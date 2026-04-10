Photograph by Andrew Doench

Dr. Lindsay K. Brown and her team are a boutique-style general dentistry office, blending personalized, modern, and high-quality care with the longstanding tradition of this practice in the heart of Hyde Park. As a patient of the practice herself growing up, Dr. Brown is deeply committed to preserving its relationship-centered foundation while thoughtfully advancing its clinical excellence. The team prioritizes patient education and preventative care, rooted in a whole-body wellness philosophy. Dr. Brown’s office views dental care as an essential form of self-care that supports lasting health while embracing confidence, comfort, and pride in your smile.

2758 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208, (513) 321-7076, www.hydeparkdentist.com