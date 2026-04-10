Photograph by Andrew Doench

After 25 years of private practice we have become highly specialized in the placement of dental implants, teeth in a day (implant supported dentures), treating periodontal disease and gum recession. We pride ourselves on treating our patients like family by making each visit as pleasant as possible and offer two convenient office locations. We also offer a variety of sedation options to ease dental anxiety!

Our pillars: 1. We Serve 2. We are Honest and Trustworthy 3. We Work Hard 4. We are Innovative 5. We Seek Excellence

6208 Muhlhauser Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, (513) 671-0222;

34 Remick Blvd., Springboro, OH 45066, (937) 886-9940;

www.bonomoperiodontics.net