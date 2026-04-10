Photograph courtesy Mason Dental Care

Passionately, purposefully, and unapologetically, Mason Dental Care

pursues the highest standard of oral healthcare for discerning clients.

Expect calm, clarity, and a plan built for longevity—grounded in education,

evidence, and precise execution. Named a Cincinnati Magazine 2026

Top Dentist, Dr. Dan Hillis delivers comprehensive dentistry with elevated

comfort, including IV sedation for a truly effortless visit. For patients who

expect premium healthcare—and a smile that feels as good as it looks—

care designed around you.

6499 Mason-Montgomery Rd., Suite B, Mason, OH 45040, (513) 336-8510, www.MasonDentalCare.com