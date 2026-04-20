Let’s Break Down Composting

Illustration by stock.adobe.com/tanyabosyk

It’s said that, if every U.S. resident composted organic waste, the environmental impact would be like removing 7.8 million cars from the roads. That’s because fruit and vegetable scraps and green yard waste decomposing in a landfill produce a lot of methane, a nasty greenhouse gas. Much better to turn that waste into productive, useful fertilizer.

Numerous countertop devices can dry and grind up organic kitchen waste, though they’re often pricey and don’t produce “true” compost. You might need to determine how to store compost outside. If you’re handy, you can make your own bin. A quick Google search will guide you to various online primers, some involving salvaged shipping pallets. You’ll need to turn the pile regularly (when the center temperature peaks at 130–160 degrees Fahrenheit), usually about every two to three days, to aerate the pile for speedy decomposition. You can do that by either transferring the contents to a second bin or shoveling the contents out then back into the bin.

It can be a lot, but you have other options. An optimally maintained pile will require less frequent turnings, so keep things at a moisture of 40–60 percent and add equal parts green (produce, leaves) and brown (paper, wood) waste for a carbon-to-nitrogen ratio between 25:1 and 30:1. You can also toss in straw to improve aeration. A compost pile kept properly hot will decompose in about one to two months.

You can also purchase a round bin that sits on a base with rollers; this type of bin tumbles easily and locks out rodents. Or you can just keep a cold compost pile and wait six months to a year for things to break down.

For standard backyard composting, stick to egg shells, produce, torn-up paper, and yard waste—no meat. If you have chickens, you can compost spent litter, but ensure it’s fully decomposed before adding to your garden to avoid pathogens.

You can also take organic waste to Queen City Commons drop-off sites around town if you simply don’t have room for your own composting setup.