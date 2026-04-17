Foodie News You Can Use

Photograph courtesy MadTree

MadTree to Open Fourth Location

MadTree Brewing recently announced that it will open another Alcove by MadTree location this summer in Blue Ash. The New American bistro, which is taking over the former Brown Dog Café space in Summit Park, will be MadTree’s fourth location after its taproom in Oakley, the original Alcove in Over-the-Rhine, and the Parks & Rec event space at Summit Park.

Bar Saeso Changes Ownership

Evan Wallis and Hannah Wheatley, owners of The Big Chill in College Hill, took over Bar Saeso in Pendleton last week. “Saeso feels like an instant classic, the kind of place that seems like it’s always been there,” the couple said in an Instagram post. “It’s a full circle moment to be back in OTR and we’re excited for the next chapter.” The bar is open Mondays through Saturdays.

The National Exemplar Celebrates 43rd Anniversary

Mariemont restaurant The National Exemplar celebrated its 43rd anniversary earlier this week, with special in-restaurant experiences and guest-focused initiatives designed to honor both the restaurant’s history and its loyal community. Located at 6880 Wooster Pike on the first floor of the Mariemont Inn, the restaurant first opened its doors in 1983.

Café Patachou Opens in Mason on April 28

Indianapolis breakfast/brunch spot Cafe Patachou opens its first Greater Cincinnati location in the mixed-used development The District at Deerfield in Mason on Tuesday, April 28. Menu items will include French omelettes, chilaquiles, and croissant French toast, offering “an elevated take on breakfast and lunch.”

Graeter’s Releases Flavor for Kentucky Derby

Graeter’s Ice Cream has teamed up with Churchill Downs to release the limited-time-only flavor Backstretch Bourbon Cherry, the official licensed ice cream of the Kentucky Derby. The bourbon-flavored ice cream blends with black cherries and pralines, and is available at local Graeter’s scoop shops or in pints online. Derby attendees will also be able to try the new flavor— along with the ice cream maker’s signature black raspberry chocolate chip—at the Graeter’s ice cream truck during race weekend on May 1 and 2 at Churchill Downs.

Tuba Baking Co. Closing Permanently This Summer

Earlier this week, Valerie and Drew Rath announced they would be closing Tuba Baking Co. permanently at the end of June, after eight years in business. “The time has come for us to make the very difficult decision to end this chapter of Tuba,” the couple said in an Instagram post on April 13. “We love serving you, we love this area, and we love what we do, but it is time we focus on our next chapters.” The Dayton, Kentucky, restaurant, which specializes in southern German cuisine, will hold its last dinner service on Saturday, June 27.