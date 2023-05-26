Let It Slide at Blue Oven Bakery

Photograph by Catherine Viox

Walking past Blue Oven Bakery in the mornings is a dangerous proposition. The smell of baked bread wafting around Findlay Market is like a siren’s call—you simply must stop by, especially for a just-out-of-the-oven Blue Oven Slider. The soft, chewy bun is heavenly, each row stuffed with a different savory flavor. The Classic Pizza’s pepperoni and cheese is like a mini calzone, while the Jalapeño Popper’s jalapeño jam with honey sugar gives its cream cheese, red peppers, and garlic a pop of sweetness (an additional garlic-y glaze and parmesan crust further complement the sweet-and-savory taste). And the Classic Hamburger is just the right ratio of ground beef to gooey cheese. New flavors could hit the glass case this spring. When they do, we’ll be there.

Blue Oven Bakery, 125 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine