Photograph courtesy Contemporary Arts Center

Art lovers, this weekend is for you. From craft markets to galas to concerts, the Queen City has plenty of cultural events on offer. Here are just a few to check out.

Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

Get a jumpstart on present shopping at one of the city’s biggest annual Holiday markets. Over 350 vendors will be in attendance—as will Santa Claus. Admission is $15 in advance for adults, $16 on the day, $30 for VIP, $20 for early bird, $10 for Girls Night Out, and free for kids 12 and under. Fri, Nov 20-Sun, Nov 22, First Financial Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Mercantile Immersive Kentucky Bourbon Experience

At this wholly unique tasting experience, the Mercantile will take you on an immersive journey through the history and production of Kentucky bourbon. Attendees will get to sample and hear from master distillers from New Riff, Angel’s Envy, Heaven Hill, Lofted Spirits, Makers Mark, Rabbit Hole, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester alongside complementary bites and 360 degree visuals and audio. Tickets are $85 or $50 for designated drivers. Thurs, Nov 19-Fri, Nov 20, 6-10:30 p.m., Mercantile Immersive, 120 E. Fourth St., downtown

ArtLocal Art Show

At this two-day showcase of local community artists, guests will get to explore creative works while jamming out in a silent disco. On Friday there will also be three DJs, a complimentary dessert bar, a split-the-pot, a cash bar, pieces for sale, and artist awards. Saturday will be more relaxed with pieces still for sale. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. Fri, Nov 20-Sat, Nov 21, Grove Event Center, 9158 Winton Rd., Springfield Twp.

PARADE Presents: Matt & Ben

Join PARADE (the LGBTQ+ bar and performance space previously known as Tillie’s) for its first ever play. Matt & Ben—written by Mindy Kaling and Brandy Withers—is a comedic yet completely untruthful retelling of how Matt Damon and Ben Affleck created Good Will Hunting. Performances will be casual, interactive, one act, and involve a special drinking game. Tickets are $20. Fri, Nov 20-Sat, Nov 21, 7:30; Sun, Nov 22, 2 p.m., PARADE, 4042 Hamilton Ave., Northside

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Concert

If TSO is in town, it must be holiday season. The neoclassical metal band will be performing two shows at Heritage arena as part of its 30th Anniversary Winter Tour. Attendees can expect the over-the-top festive perfomances the band is known for along with a reimagined staging of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. Tickets start at $60. Sat, Nov 21, 3 & 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

U.S. Steinholding Association National Steinholding Championship

The best beer holders in the country will descend upon Cincinnati Lager House and the 2026 Christkindlmarkt to compete for the chance to win $4000 and the national title. It’s free to attend and guests will also get to watch exhibition matches and celebrity challenges. Sat, Nov 21, 4 p.m., Cincinnati Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Cuisine Art Cocktails

Contemporary Arts Center’s annual fundraising gala returns with bites from the city’s best chefs, live performances, interactive art experiences, drinks from the mixologists at beloved bars like Longfellow and Somerset, and more. Tickets are $200 for general admission or discounted with a CAC membership. Stick around in the lobby from 9-11 for the afterparty with DJ Boywife. Sat, Nov 21, 6-10 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., downtown

An Evening with David Sedaris

Legendary humorist and author David Sedaris is coming to the Aronoff as part of his “Too Many Jokes About Shadows” tour. Sedaris will be sharing stories from his newest books as well as unpublished satirical social commentary. A book signing will follow the reading. Tickets start at $71.50. Sat, Nov 21, 7:30 p.m., Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Flying Cloud Fancy Dress Ball

Flying Cloud Academy of Vintage Dance is throwing a multi-period ball specifically celebrating the first 100 years of American history and dance. Period costume is not required, but suggested to fit within Colonial, Regency, and Victorian fashions. Light refreshments are included and partners are not necessary. Registration is $25 or $20 for Flying Cloud members. Sat, Nov 21, 8-11 p.m., Wyoming Fine Arts Center, 322 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming