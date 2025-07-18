Local Grammy-Nominated Children’s Musician Headlines 10th Annual Kidchella

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Family Magazine

Cincinnati Family Magazine’s 10th Annual Kidchella kicks off on August 2. The free, family-friendly event will feature Grammy-nominated children’s performer Zak Morgan as the headliner.

Morgan, a Cincinnati-based artist who has performed across the country for years, puts on energetic shows emphasizing the importance of reading, self-confidence, and imagination among children. His second album, “When Bullfrogs Croak,” received a Grammy nomination in 2004.

“It’s so interactive when he performs,” says Amanda Ciani, associate editor of Cincinnati Family Magazine. “He gets the kids really into it. They’re all sitting down in the front row at first, and by the end of it, even the shyest little kid that was clinging to their mom’s pant leg is up and dancing.”

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Family Magazine

At last year’s Kidchella, one dedicated young fan arrived late and missed Morgan’s concert. However, Morgan pulled her aside and sang an acoustic song just for her.

Other performances at Kidchella, this year sponsored by Mason Dance, include School of Rock, The Little Gym of Mason, and My Nose Turns Red youth circus. There will also be princesses, local food trucks, and dozens of vendors for families, including Goldfish Swim School, Graceful Grins Pediatric Dentistry, Dino Buddies, and Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship. The latter two will bring animal companions for kids to meet, such as a mini horse. Local police and fire departments will participate in a “Touch a Truck” event, where children can interact with officers and their vehicles.

With games, face-painting, and other activities, families can also enter to win giveaways, including a Magnetic Panel Playhouse Big Set and other big toys.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Family Magazine

“It’s that last push to spend time with the family and have fun before back-to-school starts,” says Ciani. “Adults will get to meet all of the vendors and really get to know what’s available in the community for your kids.”

Kidchella will take place at Cottell Park in Mason on August 2 from 1 to 4 p.m.