Kevin Denkey’s Surge Helps FC Cincinnati End the Winless Streak

FC Cincinnati is finally back in the win column, Chris Albright managed one final addition ahead of the league-wide roster freeze, and connecting the Manchester City saga to the scandal that tarnished America’s pastime.

Getting right (for now) in Atlanta

Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Atlanta snapped a six-match winless streak for the locals, who notched just their second road win of 2026 and first since a 3-2 triumph in Chicago way back on May 2. In that unlikely Second City conquest, Evander (hat trick) and Roman Celentano (career-best eight saves) shined in a win that extended Cincinnati’s unbeaten run to five matches. (It would end at six.) But neither Evander nor Celentano suited up on Saturday.

Evander was injured, and Celentano was surprisingly benched in favor of backup Evan Louro. Evander is reportedly a game-time decision for tonight’s home match against New England. If Celentano sits again tonight, there may officially be a battle for the first-choice goalkeeper spot.

More roster news

A stain on Saturday’s win was the injury to Miles Robinson, who is set to miss a few weeks. During a typical part of the campaign, that may have meant the Designated Player would sit out two matches. But now, with six matches scheduled in the next 17 days, it’s feasible that FCC could be without its top central defender for all of them if Robinson does not return before the end of the month.

In other news, Albright and Head Coach Pat Noonan added a familiar face just ahead of the league-wide roster freeze. Ex-Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martinez was signed to a contract through the end of the season with an option to extend through June 2027.

Martinez suffered a torn ACL in February, and it’s unclear when he’ll become an option for Noonan. But adding a player of his pedigree is a no-brainer move; the 32-year-old has 100 MLS starts and 70 appearances in Brazil’s top division to his name. “El Brujo” (the Wizard) was an All-Star and Supporters’ Shield winner during Noonan and Albright’s time in Philly. This feels like a signing more for the forthcoming 2027 Sprint Season, but maybe Martinez can pitch in down the stretch.

Denkey quietly producing

With five goals in his past three appearances, Kevin Denkey is just two scores shy of equaling the club’s single-season scoring mark in all competitions, set by Evander (22) last year. Denkey’s 16 MLS goals are also just two shy of the FCC single-season record co-owned by Brandon Vazquez (2022), Brenner (2022), and Evander (2025).

FCC’s three goals on Saturday pushed the current side level with the 2018 USL regular-season champions for single-season goals (81). They’re six goals shy of their single-season MLS record with seven matches remaining in the regular season.

Man City trouble stirs memories

The Manchester City financial doping scandal is reminding me of a similar saga that unfolded in my youth: baseball’s performance-enhancing drug years, or the Steroids Era. The confirmed and alleged infractions consumed the game’s biggest stars and impacted the individual and team success of opponents.

Some of baseball’s juicers were caught during their playing days and were impacted financially and competitively. Others largely got off scot-free while in uniform but left behind legacies so stained that admission to baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, is highly unlikely.

As for Manchester City, its appeal of the allegations means its ultimate punishments won’t be rendered until 2027, but many nuclear options appear to be on the table—crippling fines and financial sanctions, expulsion from the English Premier League, and points deductions that would make Champions League qualification nigh impossible (should the Citizens remain in the EPL) or relegation a near-certainty.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.