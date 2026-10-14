Liam Haehnle Keeps It Classy with Vintage Menswear

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Blazer: Thrifted

Shirt: Romualdo

Pants: Thrifted

Brooch and Rings: Vintage

Boots: Yves Saint Laurent

Tie: Vintage

Occupation: Film and TV set dresser, costumer, photographer

Style: Vintage, deconstructed, accessorized

How does your career impact your style?

Working on film sets and photo shoots, I typically have to wear black. If I’m showing up to set, I’ll wear a black T-shirt and really clean-cut black pants, and that’s easy to transition once I get home. If I’m going to the bar, I’ll switch into a white tank top and a really loose button-up, and keep the suit pants on.

What types of clothing do you find yourself incorporating into your daily style?

I would say 99 percent of my wardrobe is vintage or thrifted—just because [the fashion industry] generates lots of pollution and natural waste. There is no particular brand that I gravitate toward. There are two or three shirts I wear on rotation constantly, and those would be my dad’s motorcycle T-shirts. It’s very stolen valor. I don’t ride a motorcycle, but I am walking around OTR as if I ride a motorcycle.

What are your favorite current style trends?

I’m so happy everyone is wearing barrel jeans. The bigger the better! Investing in a good pair of vintage Levi’s and a really cool boot cut or a straight cut is far more flattering than skinny jeans.

How do you like to accessorize?

I have 60 brooches, maybe 150 rings. I love jewelry so much. I love the simplicity of taking a brooch and sort of pulling up one side of my white T-shirt and using it to accessorize. If I’m wearing a blazer, I’m always going to have a cool brooch on it. I truly found my love for jewelry and brooches while working as the studio director for renowned Vietnamese fashion designer Thái Nguyen in L.A.

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Hat: Field & Forest

Blazer: Thrifted

Shirt: Thrifted

Tie: Thrifted

Accessories: Vintage

Jeans: Thrifted