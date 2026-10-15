Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

The newest home decor trend isn’t new: It’s the charm of things from the past. Vintage Market Days founder Tonya Ross says “collected” is replacing “coordinated” when it comes to decorating and styling your house. “Your home should reflect your personality, not like a mass-produced showroom,” says Ross. “Customers want homes that are collected, individual, and accumulated over time—pieces that have a story.” That’s exactly what you’ll find October 23–25 at Vintage Market Days, a collection of vendors selling one-of-a-kind pieces that will make your home tell the story of you. Chances are the vendor you buy from has a story to share.

The event takes place at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Dozens of vendors fill four barns with clothing, vintage and antique furniture, garden accessories, holiday decor, jewelry, gourmet food, art, accessories, and more. Create your own collected and curated home with these home finds you can expect to see at Vintage Market Days:

Dark wood furniture

Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

Vintage and antique furniture is on trend, because it’s not trendy. Dark-stained pieces like a credenza, console table, or side table are timeless and fit any style. “They become an anchor in the room [and] a statement piece,” says Ross. Mixing wood stains in a room adds to the collected vibe.

Textiles

One of the best ways to add character to a home is choosing art that you love. Textiles like needlepoint, tapestry, quilts, and embroidery add texture and whimsy. Choose to frame your piece or hang up as-is.

Vintage framed art

Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

Speaking of art, there’s plenty of framed pieces too. Think landscapes, equestrian scenes, botanicals, and oil paintings, often framed in intricate vintage frames that add to the character.

European accessories

Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

Two vendors are bringing items straight from France. Bread boards, baskets, pottery, and storage items can make your kitchen counter look effortlessly styled and organize a powder room while adding charm.

Vintage lighting

Cozy lighting can set the mood in any room, especially when it’s a vintage find. Browse vendors with sconces, lamps, and more, and add ambiance to your living space.

Glass and metal accessories

Photograph courtesy Vintage Market Days

Brass and and bronze decor items add character to any space. Fill a brass cup with pens in an office or place a lidded jar in a bathroom. You’ll find candle holders, sculptures, and vessels, each with patina you can’t replicate.

Buy your tickets today

Visit the website to purchase your tickets. Early access tickets are available for $10 until October 18. Early access gets you an extra hour of shopping before the crowds arrive.

View the full list of vendors and map of the venue.