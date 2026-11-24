When John Waters presents his sometimes naughty and shockingly funny Christmas-themed show at Ludlow Garage on December 11, it will be the fifth time he’s hosted it here since 2023. He did a two-night stand one year. It’s starting to not feel like Christmas in Cincinnati without him.

Now 80 and seemingly tireless, Waters first came to wide attention in the 1970s as an underground filmmaker whose X-rated 1972 movie Pink Flamingos became a national sensation on the arty cult film and counterculture circuit, introducing America to the unforgettable cinema actor and personality Divine. Waters went on to make a number of other films, most notably Hairspray in 1988 about the fight to integrate a Rock & Roll dance show that was the basis for a Broadway musical. Since the last new film he directed, A Dirty Shame in 2004, he’s focused on his live shows and has turned his Christmas appearances into an entertainment phenomenon.

In a telephone interview, Waters says he started doing edgy and unsentimental stand-up Christmas shows around the time he published his 1986 book Crackpot, which had a chapter called “Why I Love Christmas.” But the origins go back much further.

“I’ve been doing my shows on the road for 50 years, actually 60 years, because I did them in college,” he says. “Not just at Christmas. I have a show for every holiday. I’m going to do a Groundhog Day one where I just do the same thing over and over. I’ve been doing them forever. It’s how we promoted our films. It’s the vaudeville of the underground circuit.”

With time, Waters’ live shows have grown and become more popular. And he prides himself on launching an all-new presentation with each tour.

So what to expect here at the Cincinnati stop of his 2026 Christmas tour? “I tell people how to invent their own slang,” he says enthusiastically. “I teach them new vocabulary. I talk about religion. New sex acts. I talk about being an influencer. I think I cover almost everything that’s current today, and I talk about how we’re going to change the world.”

He eagerly reads publications—he subscribes to 100 magazines, he says—to find material and stay ahead of his audience. “So I’m up on current events,” says Waters. “My audience is smart. They read, they dress up for me, and if they don’t get a joke, I have another in two seconds. You’ll do homework after you see my show.”

As an example of something he read that was new to him, Waters mentions seeing a young writer’s observation that people hate phone calls because they’re non-consensual. “That made me laugh,” he says.

Even if Waters takes what might be considered an unconventional approach to observing Christmas, he doesn’t mean to be hostile to the holiday. When he wrote that book chapter about loving Christmas, he really meant it. “There’s a long tradition of professional entertainers doing special Christmas shows,” says Waters. “Johnny Mathis had a Christmas show. So I just wanted to satirize that old tradition, and I had written about why I love Christmas. And I actually do love it.”

Waters says he respects holiday traditions but enjoys making fun of them at the same time, which is basically what he’s done throughout his career. “I was raised in the tyranny of good taste, so I’ve made a career out of celebrating bad taste,” he says. “But you have to know good parts to make fun of it. You have to love Christmas to do a show for people who hate it.”

Waters calls himself an optimist, despite his reputation for trashing all norms. “My message is always upbeat, though it’s also offbeat,” he says. “Lighten up and have a sense of humor.”

When Pink Famingos first landed in Cincinnati

Looking through old Cincinnati Post and Enquirer newspaper files, John Waters’ Pink Flamingos got plenty of attention in 1975 when the University of Cincinnati Film Society tried to present two midnight shows of it on a weekend in mid-October. The film was rated X but not promoted as pornography, and it was becoming a must-see phenomenon for college students searching for new and daring cultural voices.

The Film Society had sold 300 tickers for the Friday screening, but university officials canceled it because the Cincinnati Vice Squad said officers would attend the screening and be prepared to make arrests. The vice squad had first consulted with Simon Leis, the Hamilton County prosecutor at the time who made fighting “smut” a major issue. In the Enquirer story, Leis said, “Apparently, the authorities received word of the fact vice squad would be seeing the movie and thought better of it.”

Brian Gordon, the film society’s co-chair, said at the time, “There really wasn’t much of a choice. We didn’t want to get any Film Society members or the projectionist arrested.” He also told the press that Pink Flamingos was “definitely X-rated but not porno.” Plans for the Saturday showing were also scrapped.

The film subsequently had several area screenings and bookings, and the Esquire Theatre screened it as a tie-in with Waters’ 2024 Christmas performance at nearby Ludlow Garage.

Gordon, raised in Amberley Village and now living in Florida, has had a long career in film festival programming. In an email, he asks, “Has Cincinnati changed enough that the censorship cloud no longer hangs?”

Told about the ill-fated attempts to screen Pink Flamingos in Cincinnati, Waters says, “I just got an award (the 2026 Phil Harvey Freedom of Thought Award from the National Coalition Against Censorship) for being anti-censorship my whole life, and I said in my acceptance remarks that censors have been my best publicity agents from the very beginning.”

And Pink Flamingos has done well for itself too. It’s now on the U.S. Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, which is for movies of cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance. “As a great American movie,” Waters says with a rise in his voice. “That shocked me.”