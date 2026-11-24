Photograph by Andrew Doench

Vintage on Race feels like a dance club. This isn’t surprising, given that the sports bar is managed by the same people behind Baru (R.I.P.). VoR has a similar restaurant-meets-nightclub energy to its high-end sushi bar counterpart. Glide past the raised platform under the giant TV screens to the rows of small tables lining the main dining area, and prepare yourself for some elevated bar food.

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Start your meal with the whipped feta. It’s a light appetizer of creamy feta served with toasted naan, sriracha honey, and herbs that will fill you up but not enough to stop you from trying some of the menu’s heavier entrées. The Cincy Cheeze Steak pays homage to the Philly cheesesteak with its shaved rib eye, sweet onions, and poblano peppers, but there’s a twist. Instead of the more traditional provolone or white American cheese you’d find on the sandwich in the City of Brotherly Love, this one is made with Cheez Whiz. If you’re a cheesesteak purist, this may not be for you, but it’s a fun update to a well-known favorite. (You can also grab an egg roll version with sliced rib eye, onions, peppers, and queso.) If that’s too heavy, we suggest the taco plates. There are three combinations to choose from—steak, cotija, and chimichurri; chicken, tinga, cotija, and jalapeño; and shrimp, avocado, and mango pico—all served on soft flour tortillas. Wash it all down with one of the bar’s signature cocktails, and you might be ready to cut a rug instead of watch a game.

Vintage on Race, 500 Race St., downtown, (513) 345-2111