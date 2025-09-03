Is FC Cincinnati Primed for Another Fall Tumble?

My non-sports TV time has been dedicated to The Diplomat of late. As someone who plays with words for a living, the dialogue speaks to my inner English minor—particularly when Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, or Rory Kinnear are chewing the fat. The constant character interaction helps a political drama devoid of traditional action or sprawling set pieces maintain a brisk pace. One can feel the connective tissue between the scenes and the episodes.

Viewing FC Cincinnati on the tube hasn’t quite inspired the same sentiment. Saturday’s 1-0 setback to Philadelphia was its third successive 1-0 home loss. The shutout was particularly troubling given the treasure of its Transfer Week flurry was reacquiring Brenner, the franchise’s former record striker. Instead, the first act of the Evander-Brenner-Kevin Denkey show bombed, notching just three shots on target and 1.4 expected goals.

The Orange and Blue have now lost four of five and own just one victory since July 31. Five points separate the locals from Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield races. By now, regular observers of FC Cincinnati know to expect more steak and potatoes and less jogo bonito from their hometown outfit. FCC seems to grind out victories through talent and steel more than technique and tactics.

And at least over the past two seasons the late-season swoons have arrived in September and October, not August. Sweater weather, not shorts and sands. Take September-October 2023: three wins, three draws, two losses. That’s 12 out of 24 possible points for the eventual Supporters’ Shield winners. Last year’s fall slip was brutal: two wins, two draws, three losses, eight out of 21 points. Lacking a true striker, as well as Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund’s backline leadership, FC Cincinnati faltered last fall.

In 2023, FCC leveled up in the playoffs to reach the East final. Last year, it was eliminated in the first round by New York City, scoring just twice in three matches. The current international break hasn’t exactly served as a cure-all in the past, but could the lull in league play help build short-term chemistry prior to Nashville’s visit on September 13?

General Manager Chris Albright addressed local media this week and embraced the club’s lofty trophy-or-bust expectations and backed Head Coach Pat Noonan as the “right guy to lead us now and in the future.” “We’ve set expectations high enough that this is not the level we should be performing at,” he added.

Albright also noted the continued absence of midfielder Obinna Nwobodo, who is in a race against time to become fit prior to the end of the season after July quadriceps surgery, and Miles Robinson, who has missed two successive contests with a calf injury. Albright is right: While Nwobodo is no Pedri, he’s a level above Tah Brian Anunga in terms of progressive carries and passes. And that’s the thing: FCC shouldn’t need much in order to unlock its very expensive attacking potential.

The Garys will have to make due with what they have for now, and what they have is more than capable enough of logging a goal or two per match. The playoffs kick off exactly seven weeks from today. Time will tell if FC Cincinnati can elevate its dialogue in time for late October.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on X at @GrantFreking.