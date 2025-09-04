A Green Township Home for the Modern Family

Photograph courtesy Chris Farr

Address: 1650 Colonial Dr., Green Township

Listing Price: $849,900

If unique real estate is your aim, this Green Township estate is your game. Built in 1938, the home’s architecture was dubbed “modernistic” by local newspapers and “admirably suited to the needs of the modern family.” It was designed and built by Leo J. Stalf, a general contractor, entrepreneur, and antique collector.

Photograph courtesy Ed Ferrall & Christina Ferrall

Though the home has since been wrapped in cedar shakes, it was originally all concrete, a detail that undoubtedly enhanced the public’s futuristic perception. The choice of material may have been unusual at the time, but the benefits touted to the community were numerous. Well-insulated, eight-inch-thick concrete walls would offer fire protection, termite resistance, fewer moisture issues, and even sound dampening.

Photograph courtesy Ed Ferrall & Christina Ferrall

While the home itself offers plenty of architectural interest, the lot is one that simply can’t be missed. “The real treasure is the parklike yard and setting,” says listing agent Ed Ferrall. Sitting on nearly one-and-a-half acres, the property is perfectly picturesque. There’s a sense of storybook charm that begins the moment you cross over a rustic stone bridge and follow the driveway up to the house. Two large ponds, surrounded by mature trees, invoke feelings of serenity. The home is wholly immersed in its natural surroundings, and the effect is deeply peaceful.

Inside, the aesthetic leans 1970s time capsule. (Don’t miss the delightfully vintage plumbing fixtures in peachy hues and petal pinks.) With four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half-baths across 2,340 square feet, the possibilities for updating are endless.

Photograph courtesy Ed Ferrall & Christina Ferrall

For those who love to entertain, it’s a property that knows how to party. A large heated pool includes a slide, ample deck space, and a separate pool house. Inside the pool house, guests will enjoy a kitchenette, fireplace, and adjoining bathhouse with bathroom and dressing rooms.

Stalf’s design was a head-turner in its day, and it continues to have that effect 87 years later. From the architecture to the abundance of wildlife, “It’s pretty magnificent,” Ferrall says.