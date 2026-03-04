Ice-Cold Finishing Dooms FC Cincinnati in Minnesota

Playing in its first road league tilt of 2026, FC Cincinnati was on the receiving end of the as-advertised Minnesota United experience on Saturday, falling 1-0 in the coldest match in club history. The Orange and Blue, playing in 20-degree temperatures without talismanic attacking midfielder Evander, failed to capitalize on a strong start and managed just one expected goal despite 12 shots (four on target) and 12 corner kicks (one shy of a FCC record). The defeat ended a six-game winning streak and eight-game unbeaten run against Western Conference foes.

Minnesota, which owned the league’s third-ranked defense in terms of goals allowed in 2025, lost reigning Goalkeeper of the Year and two-time All-Star Dayne St. Clair to Inter Miami in the offseason. The club replaced him with Drake Callender, one of MLS’s top keepers before injuries and poor form derailed his 2025 campaign.

If Saturday is any indication, Calendar—who pawed away two of Cincinnati’s top chances and made four saves—will anchor another stingy Minnesota defense in 2026. The Garys tallied three shots on target and five corner kicks halfway through the first half but still entered intermission deadlocked at zero.

Evander’s absence is always noticeable and noteworthy, but particularly so in drab offensive matches like Saturday. FCC was dying for an incisive touch in the final third. Bryan Ramirez’s close-range strike in the 50th minute was the top opportunity, but the left winger shot straight at Callender. The hosts notched the breakthrough in the 66th minute following a deflected set piece shot that ricocheted off the right woodwork and onto Kelvin Yeboah’s grateful forehead. The golden chance was set up by Dado Valenzuela’s clumsy foul just outside the penalty area.

Even after losing Head Coach Eric Ramsay to the English second division side West Bromwich Albion in January, Minnesota looked potent defensively. (Ramsay has already been sacked at West Brom, by the way. English football is ruthless.) Minnesota has also yet to integrate Colombian star James Rodriguez, who shocked many observers (including me) for selecting the Loons as his latest club squad. Rodriguez, now on his eighth club since joining Real Madrid following the 2014 World Cup, is a creative dynamo when right, but he’s struggled for form in recent seasons.

Concacaf Champions Cup breakthrough?

Saturday’s goal-scoring doughnut followed a club-record nine goals in a midweek shutout victory over overmatched Dominican side O&M. FC Cincinnati employed mostly backups and academy players in the romp, which saw it advance 13-0 on aggregate to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 for the third successive season.

FCC has been evicted in the Round 16 in the past two seasons by Mexican heavyweights, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Tigres in 2025 and 3-1 to Monterey in 2024. Tigres is again standing in the way this year, with Cincinnati hosting the first match on March 12 and traveling to Tigres on March 19.

First, though, the Garys will tangle with visiting Toronto Sunday night at TQL Stadium. The former Eastern Conference power has not qualified for the playoffs since the COVID-interrupted 2020 season and has yielded six goals in two defeats to start 2026. Sunday could also mark the Toronto debut of $22-million striker Josh Sargent, the U.S. international acquired from Norwich in the English second division.

Since FC Cincinnati paid a league-record $16.2 million to acquire Kevin Denkey in November 2024, three players/teams have broken the MLS transfer record: Sargent in Toronto, Emmanuel Latte Lath in Atlanta ($22 million), and Son Heung-Min at LAFC ($26 million).

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.