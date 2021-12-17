Hosting’s Made Easy with HomeMakers Bar’s Guide to Entertaining

This winter, get back into the swing of having folks over for the holidays with HomeMakers Bar’s Guide to Entertaining. The publication is a nod to the Calvert’s Guide to Entertaining books produced in the 1950s and ’60s, containing cocktail and dip recipes, and tips and tricks for entertaining at home. “When you step into HomeMakers we want you to feel just as welcomed as when you’re with your closest friends and we always want to celebrate, even when you’re not with us,” says Julia Petiprin, the bar’s owner. “This is a way to bring HomeMakers home and for us to be a part of the celebrations from afar.” A portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to Project Connect Cincy, a Cincinnati Public Schools program whose main goal is to help remove educational barriers for children and youth experiencing homelessness.

Digital ($9.99) and print ($18.99) versions of the guide are available here.

HomeMakers Bar, 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 394-7559