Honour Hook Can Fix Your Brow Sins

OCCUPATION: Honour Hook, Owner, Brow OTR Microblading and Lash Studio

STYLE: Authentic, sexy, funky

Photograph by Oussmane Fall, Noir Media

How did you get involved with microblading?

I’ve been a makeup artist for 20-plus years. I lost my brows in cancer treatment, so I really needed a brow solution, and when I found that this existed, I was like, I have to learn how to do this.

How does microblading work?

Microblading is a form of semipermanent tattoo done by hand. It’s actually done by a micro-blade. We take pigment—similar to tattoo ink, but not quite—and we implant it under the skin in the pattern of a hair-like stroke, versus a tattooed eyebrow, which would look solid. The whole entire brow would be filled in.

How did you get into makeup artistry?

I was modeling, and I loved all of the creative aspects other than being the actual model. I got my first job at a makeup counter in ’97.

What do you think is going to be the next trend in brows?

I’m hoping that we stay in the natural realm and not the over-tweezed, over-plucked brow. That’s literally why I have a business—because everyone committed a multitude of sins against their brows in the ’90s as well as in the early 2000s. We went through two really bad brow phases, so I’m hoping that the fluffier, natural, wild brow stays trendy and we get a little bit more away from the super coiffed, defined, tweezed brow.

Earlier this year, you appeared in an Olay Body commercial. How did you get involved with that?



They were looking for a [woman business owner] in Cincinnati. I went through a three- to four-audition process, and after the final audition, I got the call that I got it. It was so exciting, beyond exciting. Several of my clients had recommended me. The brand partner at Olay Body said, I can’t tell you how many times we heard your name. We just knew we had to bring you in.