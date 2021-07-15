We know Cincinnati is recognized for its art scene and foodie spots, making us pros at staycations. Did you know there’s a place you can experience all this—and more? From massages at the spa to cocktails and crudo at Metropole, you don’t have to stay the night at 21c to enjoy these five experiences this summer—but we recommend it!

Treat Yourself to a Spa Day

At 21c, there’s a spa package for everyone, including the refreshing Spa, Wine, Everything’s Fine option. Recharge with this package, which includes a 21c Signature Glow Facial to achieve that summer glow, macarons by Metropole, a bottle of rose, and a one night stay to continue the relaxation. If you’re bringing your partner along, a couples massage is the perfect way to relax together.

Experience the Art Exhibits

Coby Kennedy Black Star Line, 2018 Repurposed street sign, plastic, fabric, official Bad Brains tour t-shirt 16 x 40 inches Courtesy of the artist.

Docent-led tours return in July! In sync with the Contemporary Arts Center’s Final Friday event, 21c recently opened What is Past is Prologue: An Elevate Exhibition through October on guest room floors. East coast artists address the past, present, and future through a historical lens that celebrates friendships and conversation. As always, the lobby features artwork you can view while you wait for your table at Metropole and throughout the hotel, including rotating exhibitions like Dress Up, Speak Up: Regalia and Resistance featuring artists like Bisa Butler, Kehinde Wiley, and Nick Cave, which is currently on display throughout the museum galleries.

Channel Your Inner Foodie at Metropole

Chef Vanessa Miller leads the kitchen at Metropole with fresh summer ingredients including farm-to-table selections. Enjoy classic menu items like the burnt carrot salad with creamy avocado and feta, or opt for summer specials like tagliatelle carbonara, a pasta dish made with king crab, sweet corn, spring onion, black pepper, speck, and farm egg. And if you want to take tips to your home kitchen, check out Miller’s go-to summer ingredients and get her tips for how to whip up your own meal.

Keep an Eye Out for Events

Throughout the summer, 21c hosts a variety of different events, like the recent unveiling of Michael Coppage’s BLACK BOX with special performances by Black Brass and the 21c Pride Block party in the alley. Follow @21ccincinnati on Instagram to see what’s happening next.



Stay a Night or Two at 21c

Take advantage of all of these events at the most inclusive staycation in the Queen City all under one roof. It’s steps away from dozens of attractions like Over-the-Rhine, Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks, Great American Ball Park, and more. Wake up to brunch in the morning and walk to a Reds game or sleep in and remain inside to enjoy the hotel’s creative cocktail offerings, rotating art exhibits, or a massage or facial at the spa. It’s a great way to recharge this summer.