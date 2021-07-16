Discover the Robbery-Themed Cocktails at Harrison’s Heist + Co.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Housed in an old First National Bank, Harrison’s Heist + Co. adds its own personal money-related twists to its menu as homage. Rumor has it that every single time the bank was operational, it was robbed, so the establishment appropriately gave all of its spirited cocktails (and nonalcoholic drinks, a.k.a. “looted libations”) robbery-themed names. The most popular drink, by far, is “The Getaway,” crafted with raspberry vodka, cherry liqueur, and bitters. If you’re looking for a little spice, the jalapeño-infused-tequila drink “The Silent Alarm” also comes highly recommended, but don’t forget about the “Dillinger,” a unique choice for scotch lovers. Opting for something alcohol-free? There’s “My Alibi,” made with citrus and cucumber or you can give “Sundance Kid” a try (it’s zero-proof whiskey mixed with pineapple). Whatever you choose, they’re all criminally delicious.

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Heist + Co., 108 Harrison Ave., Harrison, (513) 715-1466