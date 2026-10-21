Hell Is Sad As FC Cincinnati Hits Apathetic New Low

Apathy is a vibe I’ve felt deep in my core at Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium many times during my nearly 40 years on this rock. Years ago, I wrote about apathy for these digital pages while covering the Bengals.

Well, I felt apathy Sunday night at TQL Stadium. It was an airborne disease that night, seemingly infecting all of us witnessing the 2-0 loss to Columbus, the latest episode of ineptitude in a 2026 season defined by disappointment and drifting into collective shoulder shrugs.

Yes, FC Cincinnati still occupies the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. And, yes, the locals also have a match in hand over their competitors. But barring an astonishing shift in form, the Orange and Blue are fighting to play in the 8/9 seed play-in match. The loser books a flight to Cancun, while the winner gets a juggernaut in Nashville, which is chasing the MLS single-season points record and has claimed 43 out of 45 points at home.

Apathy kicked in Sunday shortly after Columbus scored its second goal, even though more than 40 minutes remained in the match. The impending sense of defeat was inescapable. The mood was very 2021. To cap it all off, the win completed a Hell Is Real season sweep for the northern invaders.

The final numbers—much like those from the 3-2 midweek home loss to New England—paint Cincinnati in a rosier light. FCC finished with 24 shots (eight on target) to Columbus’s four (two on target). The hosts easily won the expected goals battle (1.9 to 0.3).

“I think we’re just frustrated, disappointed,” said defender Nick Hagglund post-match. “Luck’s not on our side.”

Hagglund is correct. Kind of. Not only were the offensive numbers tilted in Cincinnati’s favor, but so was the field—FCC had 66 percent possession, a data point that appears flat-out wrong given the Crew’s ball-dominating ways under former skipper Wilfried Nancy. Midweek vs. New England, the locals held advantages in shots on target (10-5) and expected goals (2.3-1.5).

Both matches, however, were colored by the visitors holding leads and willingly conceding possession in the second half as Cincinnati frantically chased the match. On Sunday, as the hosts passed horizontally and hit long balls in the hope of cracking Columbus in the second half, it felt like the weight of the season was wearing on the team and the crowd.

Now, to be fair, there was a spicy desperation in both teams’ hearts to begin the match. Columbus entered four points behind Cincinnati in the standings, and passions were inflamed largely because neither side was convinced of referee Drew Fischer’s decision-making.

Frustration mounted early for the home lads, as they missed a few gilt-edged chances and also saw two of their three starting center backs nab first-half cautions. The other, Julian Malatini, exited in the 18th minute due to injury.

Hagglund, Malatini’s replacement, somehow avoided a yellow card for his role in a shoving match and verbal outburst directed at Fischer. Hagglund was standing up for Evander, who was a victim of repeated fouling and kicking from the Crew. Evander repaid him by pouting when Kevin Denkey didn’t pass him the ball late in the second half.

Dual duel with D.C.

Next up are two matches this week against D.C. United, which sits 13th in the East but just three points behind FC Cincinnati. Tonight’s tilt is a makeup of the September 5 match that was postponed due to poor pitch conditions caused by inclement weather. The return leg is Saturday night in D.C.

United are steaming toward their fifth successive season in or within range of the East basement. The Orange and Blue’s showing this week will forecast its ability to cling to one of the final two playoff spots or drift in vacation-planning mode ahead of brutal season-closing stretch against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami (one loss in 10 matches), Philadelphia (no losses in league play since May), and Nashville (see above).

Steel yourselves, FCC supporters. Things just might get even more dour.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.