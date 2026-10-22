Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 23-25

Photograph by Claire Lefton

Halloween is a week away and the city’s events are starting to get spooky. Here are some activities to consider checking out this weekend. If you want a holiday-specific event guide, check it out here.

Pumpkin SmashFest

The Morrow Arts Center is giving you the chance to destroy pumpkins in any which way you choose. A $5 smash pass will get you goggles, smashing tools, one pumpkin, and entry into the smash zones. A portion of the proceeds go to Myles Ahead Rescue Sanctuary and all pumpkin debris will be given to local farms for compost and feed. Fri, Oct 23, 6-9 p.m., Morrow Arts Center, 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Spookyville

In addition to Pumpkin SmashFest, the Morrow Arts Center will have two nights of Halloween fun including the Morrow Maul haunted attraction, late-night shopping, trick-or-treating, seasonal food and drinks, live music by Creep it Real, and the new Moonlight Market—a special outdoor marketplace with over 30 local vendors. Fri, Oct 23-Sat, Oct 24, 6-10 p.m., Morrow Arts Center, 10 Miranda St., Morrow

Fright Fest: Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Celebrate the life of Tim Curry at OTR Fright Fest’s only adults-only movie. The screening will also include a live shadowcast performance by The Denton Affair. Tickets are $12.50 and you must be 21+ to attend. Fri, Oct 23, 11 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St. Over-the-Rhine

UC Homecoming

Bearcat Homecoming festivities begin bright and early with the 8 a.m. parade on Clifton Ave. featuring students, alumni, community members, and athletes marching down the drive. After the parade, make your way to Nippert Stadium for the noon football game against Texas Tech. Tickets start at $97 and Homecoming Court will be announced at halftime. Sat, Oct 24, 8 a.m., University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Coffee Festival

Caffeine enthusiasts will be gathering at Music Hall to sample, learn about, buy, and celebrate all things coffee. Attendees will get to check out craft java, educational demos, a latte art competition, and live music. Plus, this year the event will be even more environmentally friendly with compost and recycling. Tickets are $21 in advance and limited by entry time. Proceeds go to the Ohio River Foundation and you’re encouraged to bring your own mug. Sat, Oct 24-Sun, Oct 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Music Hall Ballroom, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Anime! Blast 2026

This one-day anime convention may be small, but it’ll feature con favorites like cosplay competitions, an artist alley, discussion panels, a maid cafe, celebrity cosplayers, a professional photographer, a manga raffle, guest appearances from voice actors Chris George and Michael Klein, and more. Tickets are $20 at the door. Sat, Oct 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport, 1717 Airport Exchange Blvd., Erlanger

Washington Park Fall Fest

It’ll be two days of free family-friendly fall fun at the park with a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, trackless train rides, live music, stand-up history, Cincinnati Public Library book giveaways, crafts, adoptable pups from the SPCA, yard games, photo-ops, and a candy apple bar. There will also be paid activities like hot cocoa and apple cider demos, fall fragrance making, glass decorating, a flower bar, and a paint-and-sip. Sat, Oct 24-Sun, Oct 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Covington Cryptid Block Party

Attendees of all ages will get to take part in cryptid-themed hands-on activities and crafts, shop from more than 50 vendors and artists, enjoy food and drinks from local independent establishments, watch live music and circus performers, party with the dancing cryptids, collect stamps from artists to win prizes, and more with fun surprises popping up all day. Make sure to greet and congratulate this year’s Cryptid of Honor, Hodag! Sat, Oct 24, noon-6 p.m., Pike St., Covington

Ohio Bat Fest

Join the Ohio Bat Lab for a celebration and fundraiser for these adorable creatures of the night. The free event will feature bat meet-and-greets, educational workshops, telemetry walks, drone demos, expert talks, crafts, trivia, photo-ops, a bat cave for kids, native seed ball making, exclusive merch, a silent auction, and more. Costumes are encouraged. Sat, Oct 24, noon-5 p.m., Maple Ridge Lodge, 3990 Maple Ridge Rd., Westwood

The Cincinnati Witches Ball

The 26th annual official Cincinnati Witches Ball returns with the theme “Creatures of Myth and Folklore.” Attendees—who must be at least 18—will enjoy two floors of dancing to both live music and DJs, a bellydancing performance from Dakarai World Dance, mystical vendors, psychic readers, and costume contests. Tickets are available for $15 at the door. Sat, Oct 24, 7 p.m., Leapin Lizard Gallery, 726 Main St., Covington