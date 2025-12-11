Cincinnati Weekend Picks December 12-14

Photograph courtesy Mt. Adams Reindog Parade

Welcome to yet another weekend that’s packed to the gills with festive activities and other unique events. Whatever you choose, remember to stay warm during the polar vortex!

Rolling Stones: Live at the Max

The first ever concert film shot on IMAX has been restored and will be screened at the Cincinnati Museum Center for one weekend only. The 1991 film features multiple performances by the Rolling Stones on the band’s European Urban Jungle Tour in 1990. Tickets to the OMNIMAX event vary based on age and museum membership, plus screenings on Friday and Saturday are waitlist only. Wed, Dec 10-Sun, Dec 14, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Holiday Pops

One of the city’s favorite holiday traditions returns this weekend with Cincinnati Pops’ annual holiday show. John Morris Russell will conduct the concerts with special appearances by the May Festival Youth Chorus, the Studio for Dance, Sycamore High School Select Ensemble, SCPA Chorale, Winton Woods Varsity Ensemble, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cody Fry. Each performance will have pre-show activities with costumed characters, photo-ops, a coat drive, and guest musicians. Tickets start at $27. Fri, Dec 12-Sun, Dec 14, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Damon Wayans Jr. Live

Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Damon Wayans Jr. will be performing at The Funny Bone in Liberty Township. Wayans, well known for playing characters like Coach in New Girl and Brad in Happy Endings, will have shows at 7 and 9:45 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $42 and you must be 21+ to enter. Fri, Dec 12-Sat, Dec 13, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp.

Santa Paws Pet Pageant

Well-behaved dogs and cats will compete in the ultimate Christmas costume contest at Hamilton’s second annual Santa Paws Pet Pageant. There will also be plenty for humans to do including a pet-centered vendor market, lawn games, and a Biergarten with a live DJ. Costume contest registration is free; check the event website for categories and check-in info. Sat, Dec 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

ArtWorks Chroma Print Sale

At the inaugural Chroma Print Sale, some of the city’s best printmakers like Pull Club, Radha Lakshmi, Terence Hammonds, and more will be showcasing and selling their work. Plus, visitors will get to see and buy exclusive pieces from the ArtWorks archive. Sat, Dec 13, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., ArtWorks Creative Campus, 2429 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

Cincinnati SantaCon

The city’s biggest Christmas bar crawl is back to raise money for The Cure Starts Now. Over 70 venues will be participating from pubs in Mt. Adams to clubs downtown all the way to dives in Newport and Covington. Participant wristbands are $10 in advance or $15 day-of with pickup locations at Moerlein Lager House, Rosedale, The Pitch, Molly Malone’s, The Beeline, and Flora & Flair. Sat, Dec 13, noon-midnight, various

A Muppet Christmas Carol Screening With Live Musical Performance

The 1992 holiday classic, A Muppet Christmas Carol, will be screened at Memorial Hall with a twist—the musical numbers will be performed live (while synced to the movie) by the River City Puppets. Tickets range from $14-40 with a VIP option for preferred seating and a photo with the puppet cast. Sat, Dec 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Mt. Adams Reindog Parade

Christmas-y canines will proudly march through the streets of Mt. Adams at the 36th annual Reindog Parade. Dogs will be dressed in their finest holiday attire to warm the hearts of the city’s Grinches and compete for prizes in the costume contest. You can join the parade and enter your dog into the contest here. Humans also have the opportunity to win prizes in a raffle with all ticket proceeds going to The League for Animal Welfare. Sat, Dec 13, 2 p.m., 946 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams

Dent Schoolhouse: A Christmas Nightmare

The Dent Schoolhouse has transformed into a scary winter wonderland for the holiday season with Krampus, Mrs. Claws, and plenty of evil elves roaming the halls and celebrating the season in their own bloody fashion. General admission is $34.99 with optional add-ons to cut the line. The concession stand and Monster Midway also be open. Sat, Dec 13, 6:30-10 p.m., Dent Schoolhouse, 5963 Harrison Ave., Dent

Scuba Santa Breakfast

The Newport Aquarium is offering one of the most unique breakfasts with Santa in the city. Festivities start with a grand breakfast buffet, including the new waffle and hot chocolate bars. At breakfast, you’ll also meet some friendly elves, design your own ornaments, and more. Then, you’ll be the first guests of the day to visit and talk to Scuba Santa and his many marine friends. Tickets are $42.99 for kids 2-12 and $57.99 for everyone 13 and older; food, activities, and aquarium admission are all included. Sun, Dec 14, 9 a.m., Newport Aquarium, One Levee Way, Newport