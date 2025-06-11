Going Green for Free

Illustration by Klaus Kremmerz

Summer is your big chance to spruce up the backyard and start or expand a garden, both of which can be intimidating to take on if you don’t know how or where to start. Here are a handful of free programs and resources to help you get going; supplies and equipment, of course, are on you to buy or borrow.

Botany Bistro

All throughout the summer, Season 2 of the Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati’s Botany Bistro web series will focus on 24 different plant families and explore their unique characteristics to help maintain a healthy garden ecosystem in your own backyard. New episodes debut every other Wednesday on YouTube.

Compost Tour

Interested in learning how to compost? The Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati is hosting a free program to demonstrate equipment and teach how to implement composting into your daily practices. Tours repeat throughout the summer.

Cover Crops for Raised Bed & Small Garden

Cover crops are just as important in small gardens as they are on large farms. Learn how they can improve soil health, support pollinators, and manage weeds, all of which will extend your garden’s health and longevity. The Hamilton County Conservation District hosts the class from 6 to 8 p.m. July 16. Registration is required.

Reducing Your Lawn for Pollinators

Pollinators play a vital role in helping your plants thrive, so this program shares information about plants that are beautiful for your yard as well as beneficial to pollinators. Learn how to remove turf grass, prepare your soil, select seeds and plants best for your yard, and maintain the plants over time. Participants will receive a code for discounted seeds at Ohio Prairie Nursery. The Hamilton County Conservation District hosts the class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. August 11. Registration is required.

Campbell County Seed Library

The Newport, Cold Spring, Alexandria, and Ft. Thomas branches of the Campbell County library system are offering a free seed library. Anyone is welcome to take up to six seed packets to bring their home gardens to life. Available seeds include vegetables, flowers, and herbs to help promote food security, sustainable food production, and beautification.