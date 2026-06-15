Getting Around Town as a College Student

Illustration by DESIGNSELLS/STOCK.ADOBE.COM

College campuses are huge. When offering that much space and that many services to that many people, things get spread out. Sometimes, you need to get to the far reaches of the grounds or even *gasp* journey to the outside world. But what is the best way for a college student to cover such distances? Here are the pros and cons of a few methods.

Walking

Pros: Get your steps in and your blood pumping. You can get in touch with your surroundings, enjoy the outdoors—and it’s completely free.

Cons: Walking is only feasible for limited distances before it turns into physical punishment. Plus, if the weather is anything less than beautiful, you’re in for an uncomfortable slog.

Bus

Pros: Cincinnati Metro offers free bus service to all students and staff at UC, Xavier, Cincinnati State, Mount St. Joseph, and The Christ Hospital College of Nursing if you register online with a school e-mail. These buses can take you all over town, from NKY to Eastgate and even Kings Island.

Cons: You have to make sure your schedule aligns with the bus schedule. Bus routes only go to certain places at certain times.

Bike Share

Pros: If you’re a Xavier student, you can get a free pass to Red Bike, the city’s public bike share system. UC students can access Bearcat Bike Share through the UC Office of Sustainability where anyone with a Bearcat Card can check out bikes for a week at a time. Not only are bikes efficient transport—they’re fun to ride.

Cons: Like walking, once the distance becomes too long, the terrain becomes hilly, or the weather turns, the fun turns into a chore.

Zipcar

Pros: College students get a discounted rate for the 24/7 on-demand car sharing service. UC even has seven designated vehicles on campus to make access easier. You simply reserve the car online or on the app, use it by the hour or day, then return to the original spot.

Cons: It can still get a little pricey for longer trips, plus you always need to return the vehicle to its original spot, so no one-way trips.

Rideshare

Pros: If you need to get to a specific place at a specific time, getting a rideshare is usually reliable. You can get Uber One for Students which gives you 6 percent back on rides and automatic surge savings. Plus, Xavier students can get discounted Lyft rides during eligible weekends.

Cons: Even with discounts, the cost adds up. Plus, the student deals only cover a certain distance and time. In the end, you’ll usually end up paying full price.