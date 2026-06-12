Foodie News You Can Use

Photograph courtesy Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment

“Steak to the Lake” Meal Kits

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment’s “Steak to the Lake” meal kits are back now through Labor Day. Each kit includes:

Two 8-ounce filets

Two 14-ounce strips

Four American Wagyu burger patties

Four milk bread burger bunseck

Four American cheese slices

One 6-ounce can of Caruso’s Italian Giardiniera

Two twice-baked potatoes (four halves)

One ounce of bacon bits

Two Jeff Ruby’s mac & cheese

Two, 2-ounce Jeff Ruby’s seasoning

The kits, which cost $245, come in an insulated bag packed with ice packs for freshness and convenient transportation. Place your order at www.jeffruby.com/online-ordering

Graeter’s Peach Ice Cream is Back

Graeter’s Ice Cream officially released its Summer Peach flavor at the beginning of the month. Available June through August (while supplies last), the seasonal favorite features peach pieces folded into Graeter’s rich French Pot ice cream. It’s available by the scoop and in pints at local Graeter’s scoop shops so get it while you can. Pints are also available online for nationwide shipping.

Little Matcha Opens at Race Street Collective

Last weekend, Little Matcha soft launched a three-month residency inside of Race Street Collective at 1800 Race Street in Over-the-Rhine, across from Findlay Market. The community pop-up and event space—which housed José Salazar’s Goose & Elder for five years until it closed in summer 2024—will be home to various rotating small businesses when it officially opens with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. today, Friday, June 12.

Hi Dive Cincy Opens in Hyde Park

Earlier this week, Chef Jared Bennett officially opened Hi Dive Cincy in the former Dutch’s Larder space at 3378 Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. The bar, which offers $6 house wines, $5 espresso martinis and $1 off draft beer during happy hours (4 to 6 p.m.), gives off a ’70s/’80s vibe with wood-paneled walls and kitschy home décor. Soon, the space will host a range of food pop-ups, and house Bennett’s catering business, Jarrido’s.

Alara Closes, Fabio Viviani to Take Over Space

Earlier this week, Alara abruptly closed its doors with no warning, after only a little over a year in operation at the Madison Square mixed-use development in Madisonville. “Dear guest, we regret to inform you that Alara Restaurant has closed effective immediately,” read a note on the restaurant’s website on June 9. “This was a difficult decision, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.” It will be replaced with Fabio Viviani’s Lorena Mediterranean Brasserie by the end of the year.

Mom Juice’s Ohio Launch Event

To celebrate its expansion to the Buckeye State, women-owned wine brand Mom Juice will host a sip and shop launch event from 6 to 9 p.m., tonight, Friday, June 12, at Z Place for Wine, 7823 Cooper Road in Montgomery. The event is in partnership with Lush Life Brands, host of this weekend’s Cincy Rosé Wine Festival.

Pick Your Own Peaches at Eckert’s Orchard

Earlier this week, Eckert’s Orchard announced the return of its pick-your-own peaches season at the farm, located at 1396 Pinckard Pike in Versailles. Beginning today, Friday, June 12, pickers can snag their own fruit for $2.99 a pound. Entry prices are $5 per child (ages 2-13) and $3 per adult (ages 14 and up) if purchased online. In addition to peaches, you’ll be able to get blackberries for $5.99 per pound starting in late June/early July.

Tweedy’s Opens at Element Eatery This Weekend

Tweedy’s Hot Chicken will officially open its latest tri-state location on Saturday, June 13, Sat Element Eatery, 5350 Medpace Way #7 in Madisonville. To celebrate its grand opening, the chicken joint will offer its signature OMG Chicken Sandwich for $10. Known for its sandwiches, tenders, loaded fries, and signature sauces, Tweedy’s closed its location at the Gatherall in Norwood’s Factory 52 back in March.

Tiki Tuesday at Wayfarer Tavern

Wayfarer Tavern is partnering with Ten To One Rum for Tiki Tuesday on Tuesday, June 16, an immersive evening celebrating Caribbean rum culture through cocktails, food and storytelling. For $99 for two, you’ll get a choice of pizza (Hang Loose Y’all or Spam Musubi) plus two sides of mac salad; four mini tiki cocktails (Jungle Bird, Test Pilot, Mad Dog Daiquiri, and Mai Tai); four neat tastings of the rums featured in each cocktail; and a guided rum and cocktail walkthrough with Ten To One’s Dani McQuarrie, exploring the history of Caribbean rum. Tickets are available via Resy.

Lu’au at Onolicious Hawaii

Onolicious Hawaii will host its third annual lu’au from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at the Court Street. Entertainment will include traditional ukulele, hula and fire dance performances by HulaDancers.com. Tickets are $25-$75 and include an “all you can eat” buffet with authentic Hawaiian classic dishes like Kalua pig, chicken long rice, poi, and haupia.

Braille Ale Coming Back at West Side Brewing

The Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired and West Side Brewing launches its seventh annual Braille Ale, the limited-edition Raspberry Gose (a light sour ale complimented by coriander and raspberry flavors), on Thursday, June 25. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., at West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Avenue in Westwood. The beer can was one of the first in the country to include braille for those who are visually impaired and won a “Platinum Crushie” for Best Can Design in the 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards. A portion of all four-pack sales and on tap purchases at the launch and throughout the summer will go to CABVI’s services to help individuals adapting to vision loss.