Get Out in the Winter Air

Photo courtesy Great Parks of Hamilton County

Birds of a Feather ♦ Citizen scientists across the Western Hemisphere flock together under the guidance of the National Audubon Society to conduct an early-winter bird census from December 14 to January 5. Find a Christmas Bird Count circle near you.

Look Up ♦ Cold air holds less moisture than summer air, making clear winter nights clearer, so bundle up, step outside, and search for Orion, Taurus, and the other winter constellations at the Cincinnati Observatory on one of its weekly Astronomy Evenings.

Classic ♦ Some nearby state parks (including Stonelick, East Fork, and Cowan Lake) have trails that allow cross country skiing in the winter. When conditions are right, Stonelick also offers ice skating and ice fishing.

Brrrr ♦ It can get pretty quiet around Great American Ball Park in the winter, but not when the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics is held at The Banks on February 1. Raise at least $100 for the Kentucky and Ohio Special Olympics chapter and take the plunge for fun and a good cause.

Photo courtesy Great Parks of Hamilton County

Lace Up ♦ Whether it’s a walk in your own neighborhood on a snowy night or a winter hike on one of many local trails, you can listen for native birds, look for wildlife tracks, and watch winter thaw and the first spring flowers pop up, like snow trillium and bloodroot.

Turkey Legs ♦ No surprise, but this year’s Thanksgiving Day Race is (again) on Thanksgiving Day. Don’t let a lack of training stop you from entering the 10K or 5K—lots of people walk it. This race is chill (winter pun intended); strollers are allowed, but no pets.

Magic Kingdom ♦ Kings Island transforms into a winter wonderland at WinterFest Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays November 29 through December 31. The Eiffel Tower becomes a 314-foot Christmas tree, plus you’ll find ice skating, holiday shopping, seasonal treats, and a few rides (weather permitting).

Tap In ♦ One of our region’s sweetest winter treats comes from the woods—specifically maple trees. Area park districts and small sugaring businesses tap them, collect sap, and boil it down to produce syrup. Check out the Maple Sugar Days at Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve.

Photo courtesy Great Parks of Hamilton County