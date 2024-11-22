Fashion Absurdity with Cameron Lee

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Occupation: Creative director/co-CEO at Ora Krespuko Desegni; imaging studio manager at ArtWorks

Style: Universally absurd

Where did you come up with the name for your photography agency?

“Ora Krespuko Desegni” means “Golden Twilight Design.” It’s Esperanto, a beautiful language. It takes from all major languages and puts them together as a way of being able to communicate more universally. A lot of my photography revolves around the golden hour of the day.

How does your photography influence your fashion?

They go hand-in-hand as far as composition and aesthetic. I’m always looking for the aesthetic of the moment. Whether it’s capturing people raw in their emotion or shooting something more editorial, it evokes an emotion and I think I approach my fashion the same way.

How do you showcase emotion through fashion?

By allowing whatever I am feeling when I wake up to guide me in the right direction. If I’m feeling a little bit more get-to-it mode, I tend to lean toward dressing more punk or experimental. On those days where I don’t feel like doing a whole lot, I tend to go with a more streetwear or vintage style.

How do you describe your style?

I like to dress more for conceptual absurdity. I’m into pieces that are unusual, unique, sometimes one-of-a-kind. I love wearing pieces in a different way than you should: a shirt as a bottom or bottoms as something else.

What’s something you’ve worn in a way that wasn’t its intended use?

I love mixing womenswear and menswear. My silhouette allows for me to wear different things. I’ve been playing a lot with layering skirts with pants, layering skirts with other lengths of skirts. Same thing with dress tops, [like] a button-up underneath a T-shirt with a tie.

Photograph by Devyn Glista