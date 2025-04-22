For This Ft. Thomas Home, It Is Easy Being Green

Photograph by Jonathan Glover

Address: 180 Burnet Ridge, Ft. Thomas

Listing Price: $1,075,000

Kermit the Frog laments that it’s not easy being green, but for this modern marvel in Ft. Thomas, efficiency could not be more effortless. It was the first home in Northern Kentucky to receive the prestigious LEED gold level certification from the U.S. Green Building Council upon its completion in 2011.

Photograph by Jonathan Glover

From its hilltop perch of more than an acre, 180 Burnet Ridge sits amid mature trees, offering premium privacy paired with the serenity of seasonal river views. Landscaping was carefully selected—native, drought-tolerant plants complement limited turf to enhance water conservation. The exterior is contemporary, with its rectangular shape, crisp lines, and flat roof.

Because LEED homes are designed to use less energy and maximize fresh air indoors, there’s no skimping on material quality. Encased in durable Apex fiberglass siding with premium insulation, an air infiltration package ensures minimal air leakage, better ventilation, and fewer moisture issues. A geothermal HVAC system and solar panels further optimize efficiency and energy savings. In other words, the home is airtight and comfortable, no matter how wild the Midwestern weather.

Photograph by Jonathan Glover

The modern design carries through to the sun-drenched interior. Light pours through high-performance windows, offering an energizing contrast to the home’s warm wood tones. A large eat-in kitchen opens into the main living space, a layout that welcomes togetherness and ease of entertaining. No one will be in a rush to leave the living room thanks to the warmth of a stone fireplace. All four bedrooms are generously sized, and the primary suite comes complete with a sitting room, walk-in closet, and expansive bathroom. Within the 4,400 square feet of living space, there are three and a half bathrooms, plus a finished lower level.

As Glover notes, the energy efficiency in this home is truly unparalleled. And, like Kermit, you’ll soon discover that green is a beautiful thing.