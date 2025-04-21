Living Big in Over-the-Rhine

Photograph courtesy RealLink Real Estate

Address: 1325 Clay St. Over-the-Rhine

Price: $1,390,000

The year 1880 was a big one for Cincinnati: The city had become the only municipality in the country to own an interstate railroad, and the very first freight train traveled from Cincinnati to Chattanooga, Tennessee, on February 21, 1880. The first passenger train followed just the next month. Cincinnati’s economy (and population) exploded, and the city’s iconic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood was at the center of it all. And that same year, 1325 Clay St. was built, a three-story Italianate-style home. Its facade has come to characterize Over-the-Rhine, with its distinctly vertical proportions, ornate features around windows and doors, and deeply bracketed, low-pitched rooftops.

Photograph courtesy RealLink Real Estate

After some 20th-century fits and starts, Over-the-Rhine is back in business and better—and busier—than ever. It’s again Cincinnati’s most vibrant district, with a unique blend of historic structures, new construction, and lively bars, restaurants, and shops. But if you thought OTR living would mean sacrificing the quiet life, try looking beyond the business district. This home sits on a peaceful residential corridor between the busier and more commercial Walnut and Main Streets. A five-minute walk takes you to some of OTR’s most popular destinations (Zeigler Park, MOTR Pub, Woodward Theater, and Sugar n’ Spice Restaurant, to name a few), and then you can retreat back to your Clay Street walkup.

Photograph courtesy RealLink Real Estate

What’s more, you don’t have to commit to a square-footage downsize to live in the heart of it all: This more than 3,000-square-foot brick home is more spacious than many of its suburban counterparts. It has five bedrooms, some with their own fireplaces, seating areas, spacious closets, and en-suite bathrooms (there are 3.5 bathrooms total). The home has two full kitchens with custom cabinetry and countertops, plus fancy appliances and even a butler’s pantry. High ceilings and a private patio mean you can stretch out and kick back even in this busy and very popular neighborhood.

Photograph courtesy RealLink Real Estate

The home’s thoughtful interior renovation preserved and refinished many historic details like brick fireplaces and surrounds, brick walls, hardwood flooring, and cherry wood banisters. Plus all-new plumbing and electrical (and a new roof) means this house will stand proud in OTR for at least another 145 years.

Photograph courtesy RealLink Real Estate