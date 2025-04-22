Photograph courtesy Green Umbrella

Join hundreds of business, nonprofit, government, and community leaders at the Sharonville Convention Center on Thursday, June 5, for the 12th annual Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit, hosted by Green Umbrella. This year’s Summit will explore the power of Sustainable Stories and their role in shaping the future, with 100 sustainability leaders from across the Midwest sharing stories of their impact and successful partnerships. The conference serves as a spark to make new connections and celebrate climate solutions that secure a more resilient, equitable, and thriving future!

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Lyla June Johnston, an Indigenous scholar, author, musician, and community organizer. Her multi-genre presentation style has engaged audiences across the globe towards personal, collective, and ecological healing. In the lunchtime plenary session, she will be joined by Erika Street Hopman (ChavoBart Digital Media), Tory Stephens (Grist), and Becca Costello (Cincinnati Public Radio) to share innovative initiatives that amplify climate stories and tangible solutions. They’ll share insights into crafting narratives that resonate with diverse audiences, bridge divides, and inspire individual and collective action.

Photograph courtesy Green Umbrella

In addition to a full day of panel discussions and workshops, the event will feature an exhibitor expo, poster session, art show, and live performances. “It’s an incredibly diverse event, with something for everyone,” says Green Umbrella’s Corporate Engagement & Events Manager, Charlie Gonzalez, who leads the conference planning.

This year’s Summit offers opportunities to take action among topics you’re passionate about, whether that’s creating healthier communities or joining the fight for climate justice. Every topic is designed to inspire and empower attendees to make a difference in their community. Topics covered throughout the Summit include:

Healthy & Resilient Communities

Business & Circular economy

Government & Policy

Food Systems

Buildings & Energy

Climate Justice

Green Workforce Development

Emergency Preparedness

Ready to learn more about sustainability and attend the conference?

Visit the Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit’s website to learn more about the speakers and program and to register for the 2025 event.