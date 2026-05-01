Foodie News You Can Use

Photograph courtesy Brewd

Coffee Shop/Taphouse Opens Downtown This Weekend

After a two‑week soft opening, Rodney and Janine De Iorio’s Brewd will open at 10 a.m. today, May 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The coffee shop/taphouse, located at 3CDC’s Court Street Condos project, will offer locally roasted coffee from La Terza, tea from Churchill’s Fine Teas, and a rotating collection of Cincinnati brews including Rhinegeist, Brink, Bocce, Westside, and HighGrain. To celebrate the grand opening, Brewd will offers all-day happy hour specials, including $2 off draft beer, 25% off cocktails, 25% off fries and tots dishes, and $1 off any coffee or tea purchase.

New Italian Restaurant to Open at Summit Park

D’Oro—an Italian restaurant with Argentinian influences from the owners of Alfio’s Buon Cibo in Hyde Park Square and Noche in Covington—is scheduled to open at Summit Park in Blue Ash this fall. “D’Oro,” which means “gold” in Italian, will take over the former Senate space. “We’ve spent the last several years building something we’re proud of,” says Michelle O’Brien, a partner in the concept. “D’Oro is about creating a place where people feel taken care of and giving that space the momentum it deserves.”

Sweets & Meats Closes Permanently

Earlier this week, Sweets & Meats BBQ announced that it would close its restaurant, food trucks, and catering operations. noting that “an increasingly unpredictable environment, combined with a recent health diagnosis” as the reasons for the closure. “For the past 12 years, this business has been more than a livelihood—it has been our life’s work,” Co-Owners Kristen Bailey and Anton Gaffney said in an Instagram post on April 26. “We poured everything we had into serving this community, making countless sacrifices along the way in hopes of building something lasting and meaningful.” Gaffney, Sweets & Meats’ co-founder and executive chef, is currently seeking investors to keep the brand going.

“Singers & Spirits” at Redtree Coffee and Art

The next “Singers & Spirits” event leading up to the 2026 Cincinnati Opera Summer Festival will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at Redtree Coffee and Art, 229 W. 12th Street, Over-the-Rhine. Have a drink or two and enjoy some arias by Cincinnati Opera artists along with fellow opera lovers. Admission includes a beverage (non-alcoholic options are available), the performance, and a Q&A session with the artists. Tickets are $25 per person.

Dutch Bros Coffee to Open Fourth Location

A fourth Dutch Bros Coffee location is in the works in Middletown. Last month, the company submitted plans to the city for a DBC drive-through the southeast corner of the Middletown Shopping Center parking lot at Breiel Boulevard and Batsey Drive. The Middletown planning commission will discuss the proposal on May 13. The Oregon-based coffee chain opened its first tri-state location in Springfield Township last September, quickly followed by locations in Milford and Deerfield Township. Known for its customizable coffees, specialty drinks, sparkling sodas, and smoothies, DBC has more than 1,000 locations in 18 states.

Dee Felice Market Closing May 31

In a Facebook post. on April 25, Dee Felice Market owner Shelly DeFelice-Nelson announced that the market would close on May 31. The family closed Dee Felice Café, a MainStrasse mainstay for three-plus decades, in March 2020 before opening the market the following winter in 2021. “When we opened the market, our hope was simply to continue serving the neighborhood that had supported us so generously during our 34 years with the Dee Felice Café,” she noted. “What followed was more than we could have imagined. Your support made this a true labor of love. We know this news may come as a disappointment, and for that, we are truly sorry. Please know how much this place—and all of you—have meant to us.”