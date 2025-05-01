Mexican Food Guide: Downtown/OTR/Central

Photograph by Jon Medina

Cantina

Cantina offers top-notch gourmet Mexican dishes from a gluten-free kitchen. Enjoy a seasonal ceviche or the decadent queso fundido with a smoky salsa macha verde and chile toreados. The Baja fish feature perfectly crispy pieces of mahi-mahi and the sharable large plates like the Carne Asada, which comes out in a sizzling skillet, and the rich chicken mole served up with buttered rice and frijoles negros. You may just have to bring more people with you as an excuse to try everything. ♦ 1200 Broadway St., Pendleton, (513) 345-6783

Gomez Salsa

After a long evening of exploring and enjoying the bars and nightlife that Over-the-Rhine has to offer, Gomez is the place to go for delicious late-night bites. The menu is simple: a few variations of fillings in your choice of tacos, burritos, bowls, or the signature Turtle (the restaurant’s take on a Crunchwrap). Check the monthly specials for limited-edition Turtles like Philly cheesesteak, Cali fish, and even gyro. ♦ 107 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-1596

Photograph by Jon Medina

Mazunte Centro

Mazunte’s taquerias around town are well known for fresh ingredients and making everything in-house, down to the tortillas. All of that is present at the downtown location along with one unique feature: a breakfast menu. Stop by weekday mornings for hearty egg-based breakfast tacos and tortas served up with queso Oaxaca, veggies, and a variety of sauces like the outstanding pepper-based salsa guajillo. Order with a fresh Deeper Roots coffee for a great start to your morning. ♦ 611 Main St., downtown, (513) 785-0000

Pata Roja Taqueria

Chef Derrick Braziel serves up authentic Mexico City–style street food at his Court Street taqueria. He and his team make the sumptuous meats in-house, including the signature al pastor that originally inspired Braziel to purse his passion for Mexican street food. The flavor doesn’t stop at the tacos—get a side of seasoned tortilla chips coated with warm spices that complement the fresh guacamole. ♦ 52 E. Court St., downtown, (513) 547-8226