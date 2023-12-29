Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH BY MATT STALF

The Aperture’s celebrates upcoming opening with NYE dinner, Just Q’in opens new location in College Hill next week, Mellow Mushroom introduces new mocktail, and more.

The Aperture Hosts New Year’s Eve Dinner

The Aperture, Chef Jordan Anthony-Brown’s long-anticipated eatery, opens its doors at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and McMillan Street in Walnut Hills next week but not before sending 2023 out in style with a preview dinner on New Year’s Eve. The six-course menu will feature Anthony-Brown’s sophisticated takes on Mediterranean food, including oyster mushroom with tahini, brown butter, hazelnut pesto and Manchego, and spaghetti con bottarga. Tickets are $99 (pay an additional $39 for a wine service).

Just Q’in Opens in College Hill Next Week

Texas-style barbecue mainstay Just Q’in opens a new location in College Hill next week, replacing Puerto Rican food joint MashRoots Latin Street Fare in neighbhorhood’s business district. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, January 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., with regular lunch and dinner hours Tuesdays through Saturdays thereafter. Owner Matt Cuff says he plans to expand the restaurant into the space next door by some time in February.

New Bakery Sets Up Shop in OTR

Cora’s Cakery celebrates its grand opening at 1426 Race Street in Over-the-Rhine this Saturday, December 30. Named after owner Shaucuana Knight’s grandmother, Cora’s will serve a variety of treats, including cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, and cookies. The bakery will hold a ribbon cutting at noon and remain open until 4 p.m. Following the grand opening, the regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Mellow Mushroom Introduces New Mocktail

Mellow Mushroom debuts its purple mocktail, Lavender Groove, at all of its 160-plus restaurants nationwide next month, including Greater Cincinnati locations in Wilder, Kentucky, and West Chester. The new zero-proof drink, part of the pizza chain’s company-wide rebranding, is a mix of Monin Blueberry Purée and Monin Lavender Syrup with garnish of dried lavender sprig. It’s available for dine-in only from January 2 through March 4.

Nation Kitchen & Bar Opens on The Banks

Nation Kitchen & Bar opens inside BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks this weekend. “As our business has grown from serving renown burgers in Pendleton, to serving the greater region of Cincinnati with multiple locations, we are honored to launch our newest Nation Kitchen & Bar on the front doorstep to our city,” says Andrew Salzbrun, Nation Kitchen & Bar partner. The gambling destination—which features a 350-square-foot video wall, 42 televisions, and more than 200 seats—is located at the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way in the former Galla Park gastropub space.