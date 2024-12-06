Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY THE EMPANADA'S BOX

The Empanada’s Box opens second location, Wildweed makes Esquire’s “Best Restaurants in America” list, holiday lunch service returns to Jeff Ruby’s, and more.

Empanadas Restaurant Opens Second Location

The Empanada’s Box celebrated the grand opening of its second location at 9 a.m. today, December 6, in East Price Hill. The new spot—at 3117 Warsaw Avenue—is the latest business to open in the newly revitalized Warsaw Creative Campus, a $10 million dollar mixed-use development project from Price Hill Will. The festivities include free empanadas to the first 50 customers (while supplies last) so get there early.

Wildweed Makes Esquire’s “Best Restaurants in America” List

OTR newcomer Wildweed recently made Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants in America, 2024” list. “Wildweed, David and Lydia Jackman’s new Cincinnati restaurant, represents a soaring ode to a region whose culinary virtues have been overlooked for too long,” says writer Joshua David Stein. “In a heartland that can feel as though it has been overtaken by corporate chains, the Jackmans have spent six years promoting an alternative vision of Midwestern cuisine.”

Jeff Ruby’s Holiday Lunch Service is Back

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse is bringing back its holiday lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 6 through 23. The menu includes “holiday-inspired” items such as Ruby’s Prime Dip (black angus ribeye, Italian provolone, giardiniera, au jus) and Nashville hot chicken sandwich (dill pickles, cabbage slaw, buttermilk ranch). For a full list of lunch and dinner menu options, visit jeffruby.com/cincinnati.

Dark Charge Winter Block Party

Braxton Brewing Co.’s annual Dark Charge Winter Block Party takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at its flagship location, 27 W. Seventh Street in Covington. The event will feature the latest release of the brewery’s bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout, which celebrates its 10th year this year. Festivities include food options from Sweets & Meats BBQ, Red Sesame Korean BBQ, Cincy Smash, and Dewey’s Pizza, and live entertainment from Tracy Walker, Hoopty, Brother Smith and KISS-107’s DJ JonJon.

Miracle at Overlook Lodge

Get your Christmas fix at Miracle, the annual Christmas-themed cocktail event, at Overlook Lodge in Pleasant Ridge. The menu features a handful of new drinks and several fan favorites to get you in the holiday spirit, including the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old Fashioned, and the mulled wine–based Run Run Reindeer. Tickets are $40 for a seat at the bar to $320 for a table of eight. See our trip to Miracle last week on our Instagram account! 6083 Montgomery Rd., Pleasant Ridge, (513) 351-0035, thatshiningbar.com

Union Commons Opens in Northern Kentucky

Braxton Brewing Company, Graeter’s Ice Cream, and Dewey’s Pizza opened their family-oriented destination Union Commons in Union, Kentucky, last week. The site features the three iconic brands in a community green space called “The Lawn,” which is designed for events and family gatherings. “This is truly a full-circle moment for us,” says Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “Opening this brewery so close to where we grew up is a testament to our commitment to Northern Kentucky. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Dewey’s and Graeter’s to create a place where families can come together and build memories so close to where our family did for years.”

New Parts & Labor Kitchen to Open Next Year

Parts & Labor recently announced that it’s opening a new kitchen early next year at Urban Artifact. “We’re teaming up with the incredible, award-winning brewers at Urban Artifact, in the heart of the Northside neighborhood!” Owner Jeffrey Miller says in an email newsletter. “This collaboration is all about bringing our community together for a wild and tasty ride that you won’t want to miss.”