The Queen City’s Extracurricular Activities

Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance
For those who like to get off the beaten (or paved) path, the Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance maintains 115 miles of trails for biking, hiking, and running in the area. CORA organizes weekly group bike rides to get out on the various trails. • coratrails.org
Skate Downtown Cincy
Strap on your skates and get out to one of Skate Downtown Cincy’s rinks at Sawyer Point and the OTR CRC. There are regular group skates featuring DJs and coinciding with downtown events. • skatedowntowncincinnati.com
Brewrunners Of Cincinnati
Being the self-proclaimed “most social run club” in the area, the BrewRunners combine distance running with Cincinnati’s local craft beer scene. Open to all skills and abilities, the group partners with all the Queen City’s favorite breweries. • cincybrewrunners.com
Cincy Hikes
Slow it down a bit and take in the views with Cincy Hikes. From sunrise trail hikes to singles mingle events, this group is free and open to anyone interested in exploring Cincinnati’s nature scene. • cincinnatihikes.com
Northside Photowalks
Happening at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, the Northside Photowalk is pretty much as it sounds: walking around the Northside neighborhood taking cool photos. The routes change weekly and are posted to Instagram. • @northsidephotowalks
Urban Sketchers
The Cincinnati chapter of the international group Urban Sketchers celebrates Cincinnati’s scenery with regular group art sessions, encouraging members to connect with their surroundings and each other. • uskcincinnati.blogspot.com
Roebling Readers Book Club
Organized by Roebling Books & Coffee, this club meets bi-monthly and covers a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books for all kinds of readers. Information about meetings and the books they’re reading can be found on Instagram. • @roeblingbooks
