Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF HIGHGRAIN BREWING CO.

Ruby’s Chocolates opens in OTR, HighGrain Brewing opens in Springfield Township, Gomez Salsa celebrates 10 years in business, and more.

Ruby’s Chocolates Opens in OTR

Ruby’s Chocolates holds its grand opening at 1725 Elm Street beginning at 10 a.m. today, May 3. The chocolate shop, which closed its original location in Oakley back in March to make the move to the new space, will offer customers a free gift with any purchase of $15 or more (while supplies last).

HighGrain Brewing Opens in Springfield Township

HighGrain Brewing Co. opens its doors in Springfield Township at 9176 Winton Road at 11 a.m. today, May 3. The new brewery—which has been in the works for more than a year after taking over the old Brentwood Bowl space—is HighGrain’s second location.

Gomez Salsa Celebrates 10 Years

Gomez Salsa is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a block party from 4 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, May 4, at 5 Points Alley behind the Walnut Hills location. The event will feature street tacos, margaritas, raffles, games, and prizes. Admission is free.

New Cocktail Program at Braxton Brewing

Braxton Brewing Co. has partnered with bourbon brand O.K.I. Bourbon to launch a new expanded cocktail program at all Braxton taprooms with the help of respected local mixologist Molly Wellmann. The menu will make its debut during the brewery’s annual Derby Party on Saturday, May 4. Wellmann will be guest bartending, pouring her rendition of Mint Juleps from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Covington taproom location.

Star Wars-Themed Pop-Up Returns

Galactic Cantina, the pop-up bar behind Cosmic Gorilla comic shop in Over-the-Rhine, is back—just in time for Star Wars Day (Saturday, May 4). The cocktail menu includes the Scruffy Nerf Herder (peanut butter whiskey, coffee liqueur, vanilla oat milk and cocoa espresso dust) and Blue Milk (Bacardi, guava, dragonfruit, watermelon, and pineapple juices, coconut milk, and vanilla). Owned by Gorilla Cinema, the space changes themes several times a year.

Tiki Tiki Bang Bang Supports O’ahu

All this month, Tiki Tiki Bang Bang in Walnut Hills is supporting those affected by the Red Hill water crisis in O’ahu, Hawaii with all sales of its Blue Hawaii cocktail going to the Sierra Club of Hawai’i and Ka Lahūi Mutual Aid. The environmental disaster was caused by fuel leaking from the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility into the freshwater aquifer underneath the island of Oʻahu.

Luau at Onolicious Hawaii

Onolicious Hawaii will celebrate its first anniversary on Court Street with a luau from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Entertainment will include traditional ukulele, hula and fire dance performances by HulaDancers.com. Tickets are $50 to $100 and include an “all you can eat” buffet with authentic Hawaiian classic dishes like Kalua pig, chicken long rice, poi, and haupia.

Seasonal Taco Pizza Returns to Dewey’s

This week, Dewey’s Pizza announced that it’s bring back its “taco-inspired” seasonal pizza, the Tito Santana. Named after the legendary wrestler, the pie features seasoned ground beef, a creamy blend of chihuahua and cheddar cheeses, red onion, and corn chips on a taco sauce base (shredded lettuce, chipotle ranch, and dice tomatoes are applied after baking). It will be available at all 25 Dewey’s locations for the next six weeks.

Mystery Tasting Pack at Graeter’s

This week, Graeter’s Ice Cream launched its Mystery Tasting Pack, which feature six brand-new flavors. Like all of its other flavors, these specialty pints are crafted using the brand’s classic French pots technique. Snag your pack today because it’s only available while supplies last.