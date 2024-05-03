Your Kentucky Derby Day Guide

PHOTOGRAPH BY DAREN WHITAKER VIA ADOBE STOCK

It’s the 150th Annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4. For the 150th time, people will gather in Louisville in their Sunday best to watch horsies run around Churchill Downs and get flowers for doing a good job. Even though our metro area includes Kentucky, we’re not in that area of Kentucky. So where can we celebrate and watch? Here’s a list of some Derby events around the city.

150th Kentucky Derby Party at Braxton

Braxton Brewing Company’s taproom will be hosting a full day of Derby festivities. The day will start with a ceremonial bugle player doing a Call to Post to get everyone in the spirit. For those thirst for the traditional Derby beverage, Molly Wellmann will be guest bartending the mint julep station at 1 p.m. At 4 p.m. there will be competitions for best dressed, best couple, and, of course, best hat. There will also be a photo booth, cornhole, and Dewey’s Pizza all day. 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Braxton Brewing Company, 27 W 7th St., Covington

The Derby At Fueled Collective



If you’re looking for a more deluxe Derby experience, head to the party at Fueled Collective. The co-working and event space at Rookwood Exchange will have buffet-style food, two bars, live music, and over 10 televisions showing the race including a 300 inch drop-down screen with theater seating. General admission is $30 and includes a cash bar, but the $75 VIP ticket includes open bar and access to the executive lounge. Admission is free for Fueled Collective members plus one guest. 3-8 p.m., Fueled Collective, 3825 Edwards Rd. Suite 103, Norwood

Run for the Roses on the Levee

Newport on the Levee is celebrating Kentucky’s biggest day with a family friendly outdoor Derby party. From 4-8 p.m. there will be a petting zoo and other interactive activities at the Valet Loop. Up on The Plaza, the race will be shown on the big LED screen with a Derby Wheel nearby to place your bets. Bets on the wheel benefit the Brighton Center and prizes are sourced from local restaurants and retailers. You can also enjoy live music while enjoying special Derby cocktails from places like West Sixth, Amador, and 16 Lots Brewery. 4-8 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport

Star Wars Derby Party

May 4 isn’t just the Kentucky Derby— it’s May The Fourth, also known as Star Wars day. Merchants Club at The Party Source is combining the celebrations into one big galactic day at the races. Expect plenty of drinks including mint juleps, Star Wars themed cocktails, rosé flights, and as much bourbon as your heart (or liver) desires. Plus, the grill on the patio will be cooking up free food all night. Games will also take place through the evening and there will be prizes for the best Star Wars Derby Hat. May the horse be with you! 4-7 p.m., Merchants Club at The Party Source, 18 Distillery Way, Newport

150th Kentucky Derby Watch Party at Turfway

Head down to the racetrack (no not that racetrack) for a Derby Day celebration and watch party for the whole family. From morning until evening you’ll get to enjoy live music, inflatable games, face painting, horseshoes, cornhole, and a petting zoo. For the adults, the races will be on with plenty of betting available. Anyone 21+ can enter into the Hat Contest to compete for a prize package. Concessions and Kona Ice will be available for purchase. 10:30 a.m., Turfway Park Racing and Gaming, 7500 Turfway Rd., Florence

Run for the Roseanne Derby Party

Northwood Cider Co. is commemorating the Derby by tapping s new special release cider, Bourbon Barrel Aged Roseanne. The cider, which is described as as kind of applewine with winter grapes aged in a Second Sight Spirits barrel, will be tapped at 3:30 p.m. The rest of the day includes games with prizes like Derby trivia and a best-dressed contest, food like soft pretzels from Tuba Baking Co., and, of course, watching the Derby. The Bourbon Barrel Aged Roseanne Cider is only available on tap and in bottles in a limited quantity. 3:30-7:50 p.m., Northwood Cider Co., 2075 Mills Ave., Norwood