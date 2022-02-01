Five Spots to Get Dumplings for the Lunar New Year

Photograph by Amanda Boyd Walters

Celebrate the Lunar New Year (Feb. 1) with dumplings from these Asian eateries.

DOPE! ASIAN STREET FARE

Served in spicy Sichuan chili oil with bean sprouts and green onion, an order of DOPE!’s Sichuan pork and shrimp wontons is a tasty entry point for a trip through Asian street food. $7. Locations at 100 E Court St., 7580 Beechmont Ave., and 2912 Wasson Rd.

YEE MAMA

These Cantonese-inspired wontons are made fresh weekly and you can cook them yourself in the comfort of your own home. Snag a kit of 12 (we recommend chicken and basil!) with your choice of sauce and herbs for garnish. $11.99–$15.99. 1719 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 402-2389

AROMA

This Japanese restaurant offers up pan-fried gyoza, a slightly crispier version of dumplings (more along the lines of a pot sticker). Available in pork or veggie, each order is served with Aroma’s special soy sauce concoction. $6. Inside Kenwood Towne Center, 7875 Montgomery Rd., Sycamore Twp., (513) 791-0950

KUNGFOOD AMERASIA

If you haven’t tried this Covington spot’s Dragon’s Breath wontons yet, where have you been? Served with chili bean paste and hot chili oil, these boiled pork dumplings really turn up the heat on your tastebuds. $7.50. 521 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 261-6121

RIVERSIDE KOREAN

Made with vegetable and tofu fillings, Riverside’s goon mandu (in Korean, we’re told “goon” means “fried/cooked” and “mandu” means “dumplings”) are for all of the veggie lovers out there. You’ll love these Korean-style meatless treats. $8.95. 512 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 291-1484