We’re all a little closer to family and friends in the winter when we’re stuck indoors, but inside fun doesn’t have to be boring! Whether you’re setting up a recreation area in your family room or renovating your entire basement, Watson’s has everything you need. Here are four ways you can spruce up your home for cold winter weekends and rainy days.

Add some motion furniture.

Much like adding texture to a wall, adding motion to your furniture is a fun way to add dimension and comfort to your space. Think a reclining couch or swivel bar stools that are both cozy to sink into and fun for guests mingling and interacting with each other. If you’re renovating your basement, consider theater-style seats that recline—you’ll never see movie nights the same again.

Accessorize. Accessorize. Accessorize.

A popular space to rearrange is basement-turned-entertainment room, complete with a bar. Adding the bar itself is step one, but step two is making sure it’s a functional space that guests will enjoy. Choose plenty of comfortable bar stools, drinkware, a beverage dispenser, and a cool wine hutch. If a traditional bar won’t work in your space, or if you just want something a little different, take a look at a theater bar. With their slim profile and unique design, these pieces can be placed directly behind a sofa or theater set and offer both additional seating and a place for food and drinks. As an added bonus, many offer integrated power options for charging phones, laptops and more!

Don’t forget your home office.

Even if you aren’t working from home, keeping your home office updated with fresh furniture—where the kids can do homework, with plenty of storage for paperwork—is a must. Add a new bookshelf to reorganize piles of books or choose a new desk chair if you are working from home to keep it comfy and elevate the room’s style.

Add a gaming table to your family room.

Who hasn’t dreamt of an air hockey table or ping pong table for their home at some point in their life? Watson’s certified design professionals are here to bring your visions to life—and a Plank & Hide shuffleboard or pool table are recommendations they approve of. The sleek, modern options from Plank & Hide will go with anyone’s home decor and there’s several options to choose from that make sense for your interests and style.

