Fireworks Set This Local Wedding Off With a Bang

After meeting as coworkers at an online payroll and human resource company, Paige and Kevin quickly became friends. The two worked to sell an account together, and slowly started hanging out outside of work, running and biking together. In early 2019, Kevin left the company, and that’s when the two realized they liked each other more than just as friends.

On August 7, 2021, the couple welcomed friends and family to a celebration at Pinecroft at Crosley Estate, which Paige calls “a beautiful venue.” Flowers from Robin Woods Flowers gave the estate a dreamy, romantic vibe the bride loved, especially in the flower arch, the hanging arrangement over the head table, and the rose wall.

Paige also loved the local touches from Funky’s Catering Events, including the “incredible” goetta hanky pankies and cheese coneys.

Paige and Kevin added a one-of-a-kind experience to their celebration with Torregrossa Fine Art. Artist Stephanie Gaffney was on hand to create—in real time—a painting that memorialized the couple’s day. “She was able to add elements from our wedding that happened [at different times] and put them all together for us to look back on always,” says Paige. “Friends [were] taking progress pictures and posting them on social media throughout the night,” Kevin adds.

Photography: Melissa Marshall | Venue: Pinecroft at Crosley Estate | Flowers: Robin Wood Flowers | Cake: Icon Cake and Sugar Flowers | Catering: Funky’s Catering Events | Rentals: All Occasions Event Rental | Transportation: A Savannah Nite | Videographer: Weisgerber Productions | Ceremony Music: StringSource Cincinnati | Reception Music: Bluewater Kings Band | Gown: Rime Arodaky, from Hyde Park Bridal | Favors: The Letter Box | Makeup: Cynthia Crist, Cincinnati Makeup Collective | Hair: IdoUpDo | Painting: Torregrossa Fine Art | Mobile Bar: The Merry Mare