Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots

The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems.
Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
Top them with chicken, sausage, or bacon, or go completely gluttonous with braised beef—the dense, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits are the stars at this east side breakfast joint. 877 State Route 28, Milford, (513) 340-4811
If you order the “Belly Buster,” stretchy pants are essential. Maple sausage or anise bacon topped with cheesy eggs, crispy potatoes, and aioli on a brioche bun lives up to the name. 720 Sycamore St., downtown, (513) 246-4272
The hand-rolled, kettle-boiled bagels are baked fresh every day, so pairing them with Glier’s goetta or Avril Bleh sausage means you’re getting the best of Cincinnati and NYC in one sandwich. 1401 Walnut St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 975-0631
You can’t have a breakfast sandwich list without an English muffin, and The Sammy’s is organic. Topped with chipotle mayo, a pasture raised egg, bacon, and cheddar, your weekend will be off to a great start with this one. 332 Scott Blvd., Covington
