Local Florist Selected to Showcase in National Holiday in Blossom Campaign

Cincinnati florist Carol Ruffin will have her time to shine in the spotlight this year at the National Holidays in Blossom campaign.

The program, a partnership with Courvoisier French Cognac and the National and Local Urban League, highlights and support Black and other minority owned floral shops during the holiday season. This year, Courvoisier and the National Urban League have selected 13 floral shops across the United States to participate in the program.

Photograph courtesy of Carol Ruffin

Each florist creates an arrangement that has taken inspiration from Maison Courvoisier’s “floral house style”, in collaboration with Courvoisier’s signature house style “Cognac in Blossom”, and all proceeds from the bouquets go directly back to the participating florists.

“To bring this vision to life I used garden roses, calla lilies, orange lilies, white orchids and hydrangeas” says Ruffin on her featured floral arrangement, “I loved the way these colors flowed together and displayed the joy of the holidays.”

Ruffin began her journey in the floral business after a friend and mentor paid for her to go to floral school. “Her only stipulation was not to waste her money”, says Ruffin. And it did not go to waste—Ruffin went on to work under one of the most renowned floral designers, Anita Hulenfeld, and is now the owner of Blossoms Florist in Reading, which she founded with her husband Chuck over 30 years ago and has served the Greater Cincinnati area ever since.

Ruffin’s shop has worked with the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio (ULGSO) for many years and was selected to be featured for her outstanding work during their partnership.

“I’m so thankful to Courvoisier and my partners at ULGSO for including me in such a wonderful program,” says Ruffin. “As a small business, we are so grateful for being a part of this opportunity.”

Visit Ruffin at Blossom Florist at 8711 Reading Rd. and see their offerings at blossoms-florist.com or call (513) 531-7673.