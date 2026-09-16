FC Cincinnati’s Playoff Streak Is in Serious Jeopardy

Since Pat Noonan and Chris Albright took over and transformed FC Cincinnati ahead of the 2022 season, the club has managed to reach the MLS postseason. In fact, in each of the past three seasons, the Orange and Blue have bagged a top-three seed.

After Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Charlotte, FCC (32 points) sits in the ninth and final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference standings with 10 matches to play—just two points ahead of 10th-place New York Red Bulls. Missing the postseason for the first time since 2021 is very much in play.

Decrepit defending and lack of discipline are the leading culprits. The locals have been quite welcoming to attackers of late, yielding 12 goals over their past three matches. The midweek 5-0 loss in Philadelphia was shambolic; the 4-0 beatdown in Nashville to conclude August at least came against the Supporters’ Shield leaders.

Cincinnati is tied with Sporting Kansas City, owners of an MLS-low 18 points, in goals conceded in league matches. After posting 11 clean sheets in 2025, FCC has just two this year. I’ve covered the team’s goal prevention issues ad nauseum. Booting Matt Miazga to the curb (finally confirmed on Monday) with no replacement (so far) after passing on impactful deadline upgrades instills little confidence about an upturn in form.

The striking lack of discipline from a club that typically runs near the bottom of the league in red cards has been downright odd. Obinna Nwobodo’s 12th-minute sending-off against Philadelphia was Cincinnati’s league-leading sixth red of 2026. Penalty kicks were given away to Philly (by Evander) and Charlotte (by Tom Barlow); FCC now shares the MLS lead with Minnesota in that category.

Following the midweek loss in Philly, Noonan said, “The mentality could be a lot better. Our last two performances show that, so I don’t put it just on the players. This is a collective concern.” That quote set off alarm bells in my head. It’s September, and we’re still talking about mentality problems?

FC Cincinnati is also an abominable 1-6-5 (wins-losses-draws) in road league matches, a complete 180 from its 11-4-2 mark in 2025 and 2024 combined. The club’s next three matches are on the road: at Houston (second in the West), at Montreal (worst in the East), and at Atlanta (second-worst in the East).

For the Orange and Blue’s sake, here’s hoping that new wingback David Doudera and center back Julian Malatini receive their work visas and can be integrated over this period, supplying Noonan with different options down the stretch. Instead of fighting for home-field advantage, it looks as if FCC will be simply scraping to get into the postseason.

Programming note: I will be on my own international break the rest of the month. Check back in these digital pages the first week of October, when I hope we’re discussing playoff seeding scenarios instead of riding out the season.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.