These Five Restaurants Are Puttin’ on the Schnitz

Photograph by Andrew Doench

WUNDERBAR

This no-frills hangout has you covered with the basics: a crispy, breaded pork schnitzel on a white bread bun. Pair it with one of the dive bar’s rotating sides, like braised cabbage, while you listen to live music on the patio. 1132 Lee St., Covington, (859) 360-3911

THE LÜBECKER

You’ll be two-handing the schnitzel sandwich at this spot. Get the breaded pork cutlet with tomato and lemon garlic herb aioli on a toasted pretzel bun or covered in creamy mushroom gravy. 222 W. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 204-9631

KANTINE

This breaded and pan-fried pork loin is served three ways: with potato salad, with spätzle and creamy mushroom sauce, or stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese. 1220 Harrison Ave., Suite 1c, Camp Washington, (859) 412-0070

HOFBRÄUHAUS

Get it Holsteiner style with an egg sunny side up. If that doesn’t suit you, try it with Burgundy wine mushroom sauce or the Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, and bier cheese. 200 E. Third St., Newport, (859) 491-7200

WIEDEMANN’S BREWERY & TAPROOM

While this St. Bernard gem is known for its beers, it has plenty of food to choose from, including fried pork schnitzel topped with Swiss cheese and Dijonnaise on a bakery bun. 4811 Vine St., St. Bernard, (513) 482-6970